As the CAF Champions League group stage enters a decisive phase this weekend, Nigeria’s lone representatives return to action knowing that only victory will keep their continental campaign alive.

Matchday four of the group stage marks the start of the return legs, a point in the competition when ambition hardens into urgency. Across Africa, clubs are jostling for position, but few face stakes as stark as Rivers United, who host Zambia’s Power Dynamos at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Sunday.

After three matches, the Pride of the South-South have managed just one point, a goalless draw in Ndola on 24 January. That result offered brief relief but did little to ease their predicament. Sitting six points adrift of Group A leaders, Rivers United must now convert promise into points or risk an early exit.

Continental picture sharpens

Elsewhere on the continent, the weekend’s fixtures underline just how finely balanced the competition has become.

Action begins on Friday night in Group C, where Sudanese giants Al Hilal welcome South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns to Kigali’s Amahoro Stadium. Both teams are level on five points following a thrilling 2–2 draw in their previous meeting, with Sundowns holding a slender advantage on goal difference.

Saturday brings a heavyweight showdown in Zanzibar as Tanzania’s Young Africans host Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly. The defending champions lead Group B with seven points after a 2–0 win over Yanga, who trail by three points and must respond to stay in contention.

In Group D, Petro de Luanda face Stade Malien at the Estadio 11 de Novembro, desperate to recover from a damaging 2–0 defeat that left them third in the standings, one point behind ES Tunis. Morocco’s AS FAR and Algeria’s JS Kabylie also meet in Rabat, with both sides still searching for their first win in Group B after sharing points earlier in the campaign.

Sunday’s fixtures promise further tension. Simba SC, yet to register a point, host ES Tunis in Dar es Salaam, while in Cairo, Group A leaders Pyramids FC face a stern test against Morocco’s RS Berkane. Both sides are tied on seven points, their last encounter ending goalless, with goals scored separating them at the summit.

Rivers United under pressure

Amid this continental drama, attention in Nigeria will be firmly fixed on Uyo.

Missed opportunities and narrow margins have so far defined Rivers United’s campaign. Now coached by former Super Eagles winger Finidi George, the Port Harcourt-based club must rediscover the attacking edge that carried them to domestic success if they are to revive their Champions League hopes.

Power Dynamos arrive in Uyo facing similar pressure. The Zambian side also have just one point from three matches, making Sunday’s clash a direct battle for survival. Defeat for either team would all but extinguish realistic hopes of reaching the quarterfinals.

For Rivers United, however, the equation is simple. A draw will not suffice. Only three points will keep them within touching distance of the group’s frontrunners and sustain Nigeria’s interest in Africa’s elite club competition.

A defining moment

With the group stage at its halfway mark, momentum is everything. Home support, familiarity with conditions, and a sense of national responsibility all weigh in Rivers United’s favour, but they must be matched by composure and conviction on the pitch.

As the CAF Champions League heads into its decisive stretch, Sunday’s encounter in Uyo represents more than just another group game. It is a test of belief, resilience, and ambition.

For Rivers United, a win is no longer optional; it is essential.

CAF Champions League Matchday 4 Fixtures

Friday, 30 January

Al Hilal v Mamelodi Sundowns

Saturday, 31 January

Young Africans v Al Ahly

Petro de Luanda v Stade Malien

AS FAR v JS Kabylie

Sunday, 1 February

Simba v ES Tunis

Pyramids v RS Berkane

Rivers United v Power Dynamos

MC Alger v Saint-Eloi Lupopo