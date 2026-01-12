What better way to end the year than with an amazing gift that would transform your life? Well, Golden Penny Foods, the iconic brand of FMN, took consumer appreciation to an upgraded level during its 65th Anniversary Buy & Win promo.

And now, the campaign has officially come to a successful conclusion, having rewarded over 10,000 Nigerians with life-changing gifts and prizes worth over ₦4 billion. Spanning major cities and communities from Lagos to Kano, Calabar to Ile-Ife, and many places in between, the 3-month promotion recorded tens of thousands of entries.

Among the headline rewards were 12 brand-new cars and 11full Kitchen Makeovers, each creating memorable moments for winners across different regions. These grand prizes, alongside thousands of home appliances, cash rewards, Golden Penny food products, and essential household items, contributed to the campaign’s widespread impact.

Golden Penny ensured broad accessibility throughout the promotion by activating over 300 redemption centres nationwide. Weekly live draws, held every Tuesday on the brand’s social media platforms, kept consumers engaged and provided a transparent window into the selection process.

Reflecting on the conclusion of the promo, the Managing Director, Golden Penny Foods Ltd., Mr. Devlin Hainsworth, highlighted that the initiative went beyond distributing prizes. It strengthened Golden Penny’s connection with the consumers who rely on the brand daily. Each reward, whether a car in Kano or a kitchen makeover in Lagos, represented appreciation for the trust Nigerians have placed in the brand for 65 years.

Echoing this sentiment, Director of Marketing, Golden Penny Foods, Mr. Ilyas O. Kazeem, noted that the high level of participation and consumer enthusiasm throughout the campaign reaffirmed Golden Penny’s commitment to delivering value. He emphasized that the brand remains focused on initiatives that not only reward consumers but also contribute meaningfully to their homes and communities.

From its launch to its closing ceremony, the 65th Anniversary Buy & Win Promotion served as both a consumer engagement effort and a celebration of the millions of Nigerians who make Golden Penny part of their everyday lives.

As the brand marks 65 years of nourishing families across the country, the conclusion of this promo signals a renewed commitment to innovation, affordability, and community-focused initiatives in the years ahead.