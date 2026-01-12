Fuji music legend Akorede Babatunde “Saheed Osupa” Okunola has responded to a death prophecy attributed to self-styled Islamic cleric Olopa Meta.

In a viral video obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, Olopa Meta claimed that God had revealed to him that Osupa Saheed would die on 10 January.

The cleric added that he had pleaded with God on behalf of the singer, who was then instructed to purchase a large ram for sacrifice in prayer.

According to Olopa Meta, the 55-year-old should tell the ram he did not wish to die and request other Islamic clerics to sacrifice it while invoking his name ritually.

During a live performance on Sunday, Saheed Osupa dismissed the prophecy, a clip of which quickly went viral on Monday.

The singer insisted that he would live a long life, except for those wishing him harm.

Dismissal

Dismissing the prophecy, Saheed Osupa stated, “Do not wish me death. Anyone who wishes me dead will go before me. The cattle egret is white, and when the herbalist consulted the oracle, it was said that the bird would live a long time on earth.

“Therefore, it is a long life on earth that I choose, not a hurried journey to heaven. To every demonic alpha and demonic cleric, please do not wish me death. Anyone who wishes me dead will leave before me, because the great egret is clothed in white.

The musician also cautioned anyone harbouring ill intentions towards him, warning that such schemes would inevitably backfire on their perpetrators.

“To both visible and invisible enemies, those who know me and still cause harm, and those who do not know me yet still cause harm, to those who consume things to prophesy, and to enemies at the workplace or in the neighbourhood: do not wish me death. If you do, you will go before me.”

Apology

However, in another viral video obtained by this newspaper, Olopa Meta insisted that he had made the sacrifice on behalf of Osupa Saheed.

He further claimed that Saheed Osupa would no longer die, noting that he had slain a ram to avert the death.

“I, Olopa Meta, have removed everything associated with death from the life of King Dr Saheed Osupa. I swear with my life that I prayed earnestly to God and sacrificed a ram. When I checked the death record, neither his name nor those of his children and family were there. If the prophecy I saw was false, may God take my life before the end of 2026. To those who claimed I ran away after the prophecy, that is not true.

“Saheed Osupa, God will not allow you to die an untimely death. I am one of your fans, and I have never had a vision of death concerning anyone in my life. What I saw were good things. After this vision, I saw that positive developments would come your way. I do not have your phone number, and we have never spoken. I made this video as a way to ensure the message reached you”, he said.

Additional Apology

Additionally, Olopa Meta apologised to the singer over the prophecy in another video obtained by this newspaper.

He revealed that, following the viral spread of the prophecy video, he had retreated to the bush, as he could no longer move freely on the streets.

Olopa Meta said, “I appeal to all fans of Saheed Osupa to please forgive me. Please have mercy on me and beg Saheed Osupa not to be angry. To everyone upset, I sincerely ask for your forgiveness. It will not happen again.

“Since the video went viral, I have been forced to sleep in the bush. I can no longer move freely on the streets. I am exhausted from living in the bush and surviving among monkeys.”