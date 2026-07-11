Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, CON, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the successful rescue of the victims abducted in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, describing the operation as a testament to the President’s unwavering resolve to rid the country of criminal elements.

Governor Abiodun said the successful rescue of the victims validates President Tinubu’s assurance that every effort would be made to secure their freedom and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The governor noted that the arrest of some of the kidnappers and the neutralisation of others during the rescue operation sends a strong and unmistakable message that Nigeria is becoming increasingly hostile to kidnappers, bandits, terrorists and other violent criminals.

“This operation has demonstrated that under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, there will be no safe haven for criminal elements. It is a clear signal that those who choose the path of kidnapping, banditry and other violent crimes will be relentlessly pursued, apprehended or neutralised in accordance with the law,” he said.

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Governor Abiodun commended the gallantry, professionalism and exceptional courage of the security agencies whose coordinated efforts made the successful operation possible. He praised the Armed Forces, the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services (DSS), local intelligence operatives and all other security personnel involved for their sacrifice and commitment to protecting innocent Nigerians.

He also applauded the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, for working closely with the Federal Government and the security agencies throughout the period of the victims’ captivity, saying the seamless collaboration among all stakeholders contributed significantly to the successful outcome.

According to Governor Abiodun, the rescue operation further reinforces the effectiveness of the renewed security architecture being implemented by the Federal Government in partnership with state governments and security agencies across the federation.

He urged Nigerians to remain confident in the country’s security institutions and continue to support ongoing efforts by providing credible and timely intelligence capable of preventing criminal activities.

Governor Abiodun reaffirmed Ogun State’s commitment to sustaining robust collaboration with the Federal Government, neighbouring states and all security agencies to ensure that criminal elements find no refuge within the Southwest.

He congratulated President Tinubu, Governor Makinde, the leadership of the nation’s security agencies and every officer who participated in the operation, expressing confidence that the success would further strengthen the resolve to make Nigeria safer for law-abiding citizens and increasingly unbearable for kidnappers, bandits and other criminal elements.