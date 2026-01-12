Real Madrid have announced the departure of Xabi Alonso as first-team coach following Sunday’s 3–2 defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final, bringing an abrupt end to the former midfielder’s short spell in charge.

The club confirmed on Monday that the decision was reached by mutual agreement, just a day after the Clasico loss.

“Real Madrid C. F. wishes to announce that, by mutual agreement between the club and Xabi Alonso, it has been decided to bring his time as first team coach to an end,” the club said in an official statement.

“Xabi Alonso will always carry the affection and admiration of all Madridistas because he is a Real Madrid legend and has always represented the values of our club. Real Madrid will always be his home.”

“We would like to thank Xabi Alonso and all his coaching staff for their hard work and dedication throughout this time, and wish them the best of luck in this new stage of their lives.”

Alonso joined Madrid from Bayer Leverkusen in June 2025 after an impressive spell in Germany that established him as one of Europe’s most promising young coaches. However, his return to the Santiago Bernabéu proved turbulent. An extended and highly publicised disagreement with Vinícius Júnior over playing time dominated headlines and appeared to affect harmony within the dressing room.

Madrid’s inconsistent league form during the first half of the season, which left them trailing Barcelona in the LaLiga title race, increased pressure on the former Spain international. Although results improved towards the end of 2025, the Super Cup defeat ultimately proved decisive.

Shortly after confirming Alonso’s exit, Real Madrid announced Álvaro Arbeloa as the club’s new head coach.

“Real Madrid C. F. would like to announce that Álvaro Arbeloa will be the new first team coach,” the statement read.

Arbeloa, a former Madrid and Spain international, has been in charge of Castilla since June 2025 and has worked exclusively within the club’s youth system since 2020. His coaching résumé includes league titles at the Under-14 and Under-19 levels, as well as a treble with the Under-19s in the 2022–2023 season.

As a player, Arbeloa won eight major trophies with Madrid between 2009 and 2016 and was part of Spain’s golden generation that claimed the 2010 World Cup and two European Championships.

He now takes over a Madrid side still chasing domestic silverware but in need of renewed stability and unity.