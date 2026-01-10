Nigeria—and indeed Kaduna State—is on the rise. The combined efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani over the last two and a half years have translated into a journey of transformation, marked by improvements in security, infrastructure, agriculture, and the general welfare of the people.

Across the length and breadth of the country and Kaduna State in particular, communities that were once neglected and steeped in despair are gradually regaining hope.

At the same time, terrorists and bandits who for years threatened peace and challenged the authority of the Nigerian state are, for the first time, facing the full weight of the law.

There is a growing sense of optimism among a majority of Nigerians that the present administration is steering the country in the right direction. In barely two years, the Tinubu administration has targeted and neutralised over forty notorious bandit leaders, killed or arrested more than four thousand of their followers, and secured the release of thousands of abducted citizens.

According to a release by the Nigerian Defence Headquarters, sustained offensive operations across the country have resulted in the neutralisation of several high-profile terrorist leaders, commanders, and combatants, including Munzir Arika, Sani Dilla (Dan Hausawan Jubillaram), Ameer Modu, Matawal Bitrus, Thomas Benedict, Mohammed Sani, Rimamy (aka Omo), Terkimbi Injoko, Jacob Uzege, Ibn Kasir, Kachalla Ɗan Baleri, Kachalla Halilu Jimmare (Buzu), Kachalla Dan Ali Garin Fadama, Kachalla Dan Mani Na Inna, Kachalla Basiru Zakarriya, and Ofem Igwe, among others.

In addition, in the third quarter of 2025 alone, troops recovered 1,304 weapons and 43,347 rounds of ammunition.

In Kaduna State, Governor Sani’s inclusive and collaborative governance model has contributed significantly to the successes recorded by security forces within and around the state.

His consistent support for security agencies—particularly in logistics and funding—has enhanced their operational capacity and preparedness. The establishment of the Kaduna Vigilance Service and the recruitment of nearly 10,000 personnel have further strengthened community policing and intelligence gathering.

Equally important is the shift from the combative and divisive approach of the immediate past administration to a people-centred and inclusive model under Governor Sani. This new approach treats citizens as partners in governance and development as a shared heritage, irrespective of tribe or religion.

Community and religious leaders are actively engaged to promote unity and peaceful coexistence. Areas that were once notorious corridors for banditry and kidnapping have increasingly become safe zones for agriculture and commerce. The Chikun, Birnin Gwari, and Kaduna–Abuja axes stand as clear evidence of this transformation.

Despite these gains, serious challenges persist. In parts of Kajuru, Kachia, Kaura, Sanga, and Kauru Local Government Areas, bandits have made attempts to regroup and unleash fresh waves of violence. In a recent open petition to the Governor of Kaduna State, Comrade Nasiru Jagaba highlighted disturbing incidents of bandit attacks and kidnappings that reportedly led to the deaths of 16 persons, with about 138 others still in captivity.

He also alleged possible military collusion, citing a 30 November 2025 incident in which the Chawai Youth Leader and six others were gruesomely murdered near a military checkpoint. According to him, local intelligence points to the existence of bandit and terrorist camps hidden within the rocky terrains of the area, underscoring the need for determined, intelligence-led operations.

While these attacks, the avoidable loss of lives, and the continued captivity of innocent citizens must be unequivocally condemned, it is equally important to acknowledge the current government’s commitment to securing lives and property.

The sacrifices of gallant security personnel—some of whom have paid the ultimate price in the line of duty—deserve recognition. Crucially, the role of communities themselves cannot be overlooked, as local actions can either help prevent or inadvertently worsen insecurity.

In recent weeks, the federal government has reiterated its readiness to work with all Nigerians, subnational governments, and foreign partners to end the cycle of terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and violent crime that has plagued the country for nearly two decades.

The appointment of General Christopher as Chief of Defence Staff, his subsequent return as Minister of Defence following widespread public outcry, renewed collaboration with the United States, and intensified military offensives all signal a serious commitment to tackling insecurity.

These efforts have yielded tangible results. Kachalla Dogo Isah, one of Kaduna State’s most notorious bandit leaders, was killed around the Kachia axis in January 2025. Boderi Isyaku, responsible for deadly attacks along the Kaduna–Abuja and Kaduna–Birnin Gwari roads, was killed in February 2024 during a military operation by troops of the One Mechanised Division of the Nigerian Army.

He died alongside several fighters during a gun battle in the Bada and Riwaya areas of Chikun and Igabi LGAs.

Similarly, Kachalla Adamu, a dangerous bandit leader operating across Zamfara, Katsina, and Kaduna States, was killed in early 2024 during an airstrike in the Zurmi forest of Zamfara State.

Another notorious commander, Kachalla Tukur Sharme, was eliminated in a major military operation in September 2024. Sharme was responsible for countless murders, kidnappings, and cattle rustling, including the 2021 abduction of 121 students from Bethel Baptist High School in Kujama, Kaduna State.

The Nigerian Police Force has also recorded notable successes. Recently, police foiled a planned attack and attempted kidnapping of 76 children in the Kasuwan Magani area of Kaduna State. Similarly, in Ungwan Ninzom, Jema’a LGA, police swiftly responded to the abduction of a young man, Hussaini Ibrahim, on 22 February 2025. Following a coordinated operation, Ibrahim was rescued on February 24 with a gunshot wound to his leg and later reunited with his family.

Four suspects were arrested, and several AK-47 rifles were recovered. In a related operation on July 23, police intercepted a suspicious waybill in Kaduna containing a fabricated AK-47 rifle en route from Jos to Gusau, leading to the arrest of two suspects in Zamfara State.

However, one of the most critical challenges remains the menace of informants—often residents of affected communities—who aid bandits and kidnappers. This is a problem government alone cannot solve.

In Kachia, Kaura, Sanga, Zangon Kataf, and Kauru, there is an urgent need for concerned citizens to move beyond constant criticism and become active partners in intelligence gathering. Recent cases, including that of a village head in Kauru exposed as a bandit informant, as well as instances of individuals facilitating the kidnapping of their own relatives, represent a dangerous trend that must be halted.

Rather than sensationalism or relentless attacks on government and security agencies, citizens should take advantage of the collaborative framework opened by the Uba Sani administration. With improved cooperation through approved channels, greater progress can be made in ridding communities of terrorists, bandits, and kidnappers.

In conclusion, parts of Kaduna State may continue to experience insecurity so long as neighbouring states fail to demonstrate similar commitment to collaboration and regional security efforts.

Bandits often move across state borders, operating from perceived safe havens in Zamfara and Niger States. Many kidnapping victims have attested to being taken to camps far outside Kaduna.

It is therefore hoped that concerned voices across the region will channel their advocacy toward a coordinated regional response. Until then, Governor Sani deserves commendation for prioritising unity, inclusion, and collaboration—efforts that are steadily transforming Kaduna State from a symbol of crisis into a centre of peace and inclusive development.

*Edward John Auta is a historian and public affairs analyst who writes from Kaduna State