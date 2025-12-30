World boxing champion Anthony Joshua is recuperating in hospital following a road traffic accident that occurred along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway on Monday. The accident, which occurred around midday, involved a Toyota Lexus jeep conveying Joshua and three other passengers.

According to a statement by Kayode Akinmade, Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the Governor of Ogun State, two passengers lost their lives in the incident. They were identified as Ayodele Kelvin Olu (36), a Nigerian/British citizen, and Gami Sina (36), a British citizen.

The Ogun State Government confirmed the incident and expressed its condolences to the families of the deceased. Upon receiving information about the accident, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, visited the hospital where Joshua was receiving treatment. He was later joined by Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Both governors remained at the hospital for several hours to oversee the situation and ensure that appropriate medical care was provided.

Speaking on the incident, Governor Abiodun said he immediately proceeded to the hospital upon receiving the report and personally monitored Mr Joshua’s treatment alongside Governor Sanwo-Olu. “As soon as I was informed, I headed straight to the hospital and was later joined by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. We both took charge of the situation, oversaw Anthony Joshua’s care, and remained at the hospital for over seven hours,” the governor said.

Other senior officials who visited the hospital included the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, and the Director-General of the National Sports Commission, Mr Bukola Olopade, who offered institutional and professional support. The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, was fully briefed on the incident.

According to government sources, the President spoke separately with Anthony Joshua, his mother, and Governor Abiodun, during which he conveyed his sympathies and condolences. The British High Commission was formally notified of the accident. Officials of the Mission are monitoring developments and remain in contact with the hospital and the Ogun State Government.

The Deputy Head of Mission, Mr Simon Field, visited the hospital and met with Anthony Joshua and the two governors. The families of the deceased have also been contacted through the High Commission. The Ogun State Government said Anthony Joshua remains in a stable condition and is receiving appropriate medical attention. It added that it is satisfied with the quality of care being provided by the medical team.

Governor Abiodun assured the public that every effort was being made to ensure the best possible medical care for the boxing champion. “We are comfortable with the doctors and the quality of care at the hospital, and we appreciate the medical team for their professionalism,” he said.

Authorities have ordered a full and diligent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident. According to the state government, details of the investigation will be made public upon its conclusion.

The Ogun State Government said it would continue to provide updates on Mr Joshua’s condition and other developments related to the incident as necessary. Quoting President Tinubu, Governor Abiodun added: “This immense tragedy has cast a deep shadow over this season. These are very difficult moments, and we must stand firm, united, and encourage one another as brothers and sisters with a shared destiny”.