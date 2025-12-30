The Kebbi State Police Command has explained that the explosion at the General Hospital in Bagudo, Kebbi State, early on Tuesday was caused by fire, not a bomb blast or any form of external attack.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that an explosion rocked the facility, causing fear among residents.

According to the police, the loud explosion that alarmed residents was caused by an inferno that involved overheated air-conditioning units and gas cylinders used for refrigeration at the facility.

“Investigations and expert assessments have confirmed that the incident was caused by an inferno. No explosives or aerial activity were involved,” police spokesperson Bashir Usman said in a statement.

Experts on site, including Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN) specialists, examined the scene and confirmed that no explosives or aerial activity were involved, according to Mr Usman.

The police spokesperson said that no one was killed or injured in the incident.

He added that the situation was under control.

The police also urged the public and the media to disregard misinformation, including unfounded claims of a bomb or other hostile action, and to rely on official updates as the investigation continues.