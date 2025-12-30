Nigeria will face Uganda on Tuesday evening, knowing that their place in the knockout stage of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations is already secure, but with a clear motivation to finish the group stage unbeaten and at the top.

The Group C clash at the Complexe Sportif de Fès carries very different weight for both teams.

While the Super Eagles have taken maximum points from their opening two matches, Uganda arrive under pressure, needing a win to keep their hopes of progressing alive.

For Uganda, this is a do-or-die contest. The Cranes sit at the bottom of the group with just one point, a position largely shaped by missed opportunities.

After losing to Tunisia in their opener, they showed improvement against Tanzania but failed to capitalise fully.

Nigeria-born striker Uche Ikpeazu rescued a 1–1 draw after coming off the bench, but Allan Okello’s late penalty miss proved costly.

That slip means Uganda must now beat Nigeria to have any realistic chance of advancing, either as runners-up or as one of the best third-placed teams.

It is a tall task against a side that has looked sharp, confident and ruthless when needed.

Nigeria, on the other hand, are playing for pride, rhythm and momentum. Head coach Eric Chelle has insisted that qualification does not mean complacency. The Super Eagles want to maintain a winning mentality, keep their structure intact and continue sending a strong message to the rest of the competition.

Ademola Lookman has been central to Nigeria’s attacking threat. The former African Player of the Year has already scored twice and provided two assists in the tournament, building on his excellent showing at the last AFCON.

His direct runs, powerful left foot and calm decision-making in the final third have made him one of the standout players so far.

Victor Osimhen, though less prolific by his own high standards, remains a constant danger. The Galatasaray striker has one goal in the tournament and will be keen to add more, especially after celebrating his 27th birthday on Monday.

With 32 goals in 48 appearances for Nigeria, Osimhen’s work rate and physical presence continue to stretch defences, even when he is not on the scoresheet.

Behind them, Nigeria’s midfield has provided balance and control. Wilfred Ndidi has led by example, offering leadership, discipline and timely goals, while Alex Iwobi has impressed with his energy and creativity.

Frank Onyeka’s display against Tunisia reminded many of his value, and there is still depth in reserve, with players like Raphael Onyedika pushing for minutes.

Outstanding pedigree

Nigeria’s pedigree at the Africa Cup of Nations is well established. This is their 19th appearance in the knockout rounds, more than any other nation, and they have lost just once in their last 16 group-stage matches. A draw on Tuesday would guarantee top spot in Group C, but a win would underline their status as serious contenders.

Uganda, however, will take encouragement from history. The Cranes have often troubled Nigeria, winning four of their eight previous meetings.

Their most famous victory came in the 1978 AFCON semi-final, when Philip Omondi scored in a 2–1 win that sent Uganda to the final. While that remains a distant memory, it still fuels belief.

Head coach Paul Put, who once led Burkina Faso to the AFCON final, believes Uganda can compete if they match the intensity they showed against Tanzania.

“If you are not confident, you cannot face a team like Nigeria,” he said. “The spirit and mentality against Tanzania must be there again.” He told the media in Morocco.

Put is expected to start Ikpeazu, alongside James Bogere, Denis Omedi and Okello, as Uganda look for goals early.

Veteran goalkeeper Denis Onyango will also play a key role, both with his experience and organisation at the back.

Nigeria may rotate slightly, with qualification already assured, but Chelle has stressed that every player must be ready to contribute. “The competition is not only for the starting 11,” he said. “Sometimes a player who comes in for a few minutes can change a tournament.”

The kick-off is at 5 pm, and Nigeria will also have an eye on history. The Super Eagles have scored 149 goals in AFCON matches and are chasing a milestone 150th.

SUPER EAGLES, CRANES IN HISTORY

14 Mar 1978: Uganda 2-1 Nigeria (AFCON semi: Kumasi)

26 Sep 1981: Nigeria 0-1 Uganda (Friendly: Lagos)

29 Aug 1992: Nigeria 2-0 Uganda (AFCONq: Lagos)

17 Jul 1993: Uganda 0-0 Nigeria (AFCONq: Kampala)

24 Mar 2007: Nigeria 1-0 Uganda (AFCONq: Abeokuta)

02 Jun 2007: Uganda 2-1 Nigeria (AFCONq: Kampala)

25 Mar 2015: Nigeria 0-1 Uganda (Friendly: Uyo)

20 Nov 2018: Nigeria 0-0 Uganda (Friendly: Asaba)