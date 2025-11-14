In recent days, one obscure quantity styled Mr Chucks Nwoko has taken to social media to peddle falsehoods and spew unwarranted commentary about the Nwoko royal family of Idumuje-Ugboko and, in particular, Senator Prince Ned Munir Nwoko, the distinguished representative of the good people of Delta North Senatorial District in the Upper Legislative Chambers of the National Assembly.

For clarity, Mr Chucks Nwoko is not, and has never been, a member of the Nwoko royal family of Idumuje-Ugboko. And by every known standard of lineage, tradition, and descent, he has no genealogical or ancestral tie to the Idumuje-Ugboko royal family. It is therefore audacious, even laughable, for him to assume a voice or claim any authority on matters concerning the respected Nwoko royal household or Idumuje-Ugboko.

His malicious video reveals either a deep ignorance of the truth or an alignment with external forces desperate to malign a man whose record of service to his people and nation stands unblemished. It is the classic case of someone seeking cheap relevance by throwing stones at a name far greater than his imagination can comprehend.

Senator Prince Ned Munir Nwoko remains one of Delta State’s most illustrious sons, a man whose legacy of service transcends politics and whose influence has touched lives far beyond his constituency.

His contributions to the progress of Idumuje-Ugboko, Delta North, and Delta State are monumental. He has transformed goodwill into tangible action, from scholarship programs and community infrastructure to youth empowerment and sports development.

In the 10th Senate, Distinguished Senator Ned Nwoko has remained one of the most consistent voices for meaningful change. He has sponsored over thirty-one bills and moved several motions tackling issues that matter. His approach to public service is deliberate and deeply rooted in purpose.

He is focused, visionary, and guided by an unflinching belief in public service as a moral duty, not a stage for theatrics.

It bears emphasising that such baseless distractions neither diminish his credibility nor deter his resolve. Those who trade in falsehood will always find themselves stranded in the wilderness of irrelevance, while men of purpose will continue to write their names in the annals of national progress.

The Nwoko family therefore distances itself completely from the reckless utterances of Mr Chucks Nwoko. He speaks only for himself, and perhaps for those who feed his delusions, but certainly not for the Nwoko dynasty or the people of Idumuje-Ugboko.

Distinguished Senator Ned Nwoko is not a man easily swayed by noise or distracted by mischief. His life’s work speaks for itself, visible in the schools he has built, the bills he has sponsored, the opportunities he has created, and the countless lives he has quietly changed. He remains steady, focused, and driven by conviction rather than clamor.

In the end, those who trade in gossip will fade with the wind, but those who build, as the Distinguished Senator continues to do, will always have their legacy rooted in the lives they’ve touched. All well meaning people are therefore advised to totally disregard the unfounded outbursts of the pretender called Chucks Nwoko as they are predicated on malice, retrogression, envy and hatred.

* Dr Michael Nwoko, a member of Nwoko royal family of Idumuje-Ugboko, is the Chief of Staff to Prince Ned Munir Nwoko, the Senator representing North Senatorial District in the National Assembly.