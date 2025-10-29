The Delta House of Assembly on Wednesday passed the state’s Anti-terrorism and Anti-cultism (Amendment) Bill 2025 for assent.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the bill sought to prohibit terrorism, cultism and the use of bombs in the state.

The executive amendment bill is to provide clearer understanding of the offence of cultism as envisaged by the existing law and for the ease of prosecuting offenders.

The Majority Leader of the assembly, Emeka Nwaobi moved a motion for the suspension of the House Rule 12, Order 80, 82 and 83, to enable the assembly take the third reading and its passage.

The motion, which was unanimously adopted by the assembly when put to a voice vote by the Speaker, Dennis Guwor, was seconded by Charles Emetulu (APC-Ndokwa West).

Mr Guwor said that the bill, when signed into law, would help to prohibit terrorism, cultism and the use of bombs in the state.

The speaker commended the lawmakers for what he described as their “legislative dexterity” and commitment to duty.

He noted that the passage of the bill was a testament to their collective desire for the overall well-being of Deltans and the state in general.

Delta, like many other states in Nigeria, is facing a surge in cultism, which is common among the youth.

Besides, the assembly passed the State Colleges of Education Bill, 2025 after it passed through its third reading.