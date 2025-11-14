The member representing Abak/Etim Ekpo/ Ika Federal Constituency, Clement Jimbo and his beloved wife, on Thursday, 13 November, paid a condolence visit to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, in his home at Ikot Udom, Ika Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, to console him over the passing of his mother-in-law, Late Magdalene Ubom Udoakpan.

The late Mrs Udoakpan passed on at 80. The minister, Mr Ekpo, is a constituent of the federal lawmaker.

While commiserating with the bereaved family, Mr Jimbo reflected on the life and times of Mrs Udoakpan, a great mother, adviser and community leader who had raised a generation of leaders in society, especially the minister’s wife, Esitmbom, who has contributed tremendously to the rise of her husband.

Mr Jimbo, who is the deputy chairman of the House Committee on National Planning and Economic Development, offered prayers of comfort to the bereaved family and encouraged them to take solace in the fact that their late mother lived a glorious and fulfilled life.

A former Deputy Speaker of the Akwa Ibom House of Assembly, Uwem Udoma; Secretary, Abak Elders Advisory Forum, Kopimo Ezekiel; Pastor Otoabasi; APC Vice Chairmanship candidate, Cyril Udosen; Chair of Chair, Etim Ekpo, Edidiong Charles, and coordinators of YouthSlot Organisation across the 31 wards in Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituency, accompanied the lawmaker on the condolence visit.