The controversy surrounding Regina Daniels’ age and alleged drug use deepened on Friday after her brother, Sweezzy, claimed that the voter’s card Senator Ned Nwoko shared online was forged and produced “in his sitting room.”

The claim came just as Serenity Royale Hospital, an Abuja facility specialising in substance-abuse management and psychological care, publicly disowned a medical report suggesting the actress tested positive for multiple hard drugs.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the lawmaker shared Regina’s voter’s card on his social media pages to defend himself, saying he didn’t marry Regina when she was 17.

The lawmaker shared what he claimed to be Regina’s voter’s card, which stated her year of birth as 1998. However, the claim and the document contradict a statement he issued on Monday, in which he said the actress, whom he claimed was born on 10 October 2000, married him at 19.

Sweezzy wrote on his Instagram page: “Fake doctors report. Fake marriage certificate. Fake voter’s card. A voter’s card was printed in Ned Nwoko’s sitting room at Ugboko.

That’s her only document that carries Daniel’s, and all others carry Ojeogwu. The oldest document will be presented for evidence in a court of law. I’d advise you to desist from this falsifying behaviour and be upright. Regina never went with you to any registry, just in case you post the fabricated Marriage certificate too

“Regina was born on 10 October 2001. You might need to tell the world what happened when Regina introduced you, Ned Nwoko, to me in May 2019. I was never in support, but as a blood decision, no yawa. I can only advise a brother and not dictate like you do. Your kidney failure has been your technique for always saying sorry to Regina after abusing her in your home.”

Drugs

Additionally, Sweezzy refuted Mr Nwoko’s allegation that he and some of his siblings were involved in cocaine use.

He added that Regina had repeatedly claimed that Mr Nwoko habitually used his illness to blackmail her.

“You should be resting, you know? You’re too old for these lies, and I’m highly disappointed. Neither I nor any of my siblings has ever been involved in the intake of cocaine. It’s ridiculously outrageous to state that I’m a supplier of these drugs. Quick question for Mr Ned Nwoko: What samples were given to the hospital, and how were they collected? Or is this your result? I rest my case! Let old behave like old and young behave like old if possible”, said Sweezzy.

Test result

The hospital said the purported medical report, which went viral on Thursday, alleging that the laboratory tests conducted by a certified expert detected toxic levels of marijuana, cocaine, morphine, opiates and alcohol in Regina’s system, was not from them.

In a statement posted on its Instagram page on Friday and signed by its management, the hospital denied issuing any medical report regarding the actress or being involved in any such report.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to a post (on an alleged midterm home detox report) being circulated online in the name of Serenity Royale Hospital regarding Mrs Nwoko Regina.

“We wish to state clearly that the publication and circulation of the said post containing classified information did not emanate from us and respectfully request the public to disregard the same. We remain committed to high-standard medical practice with a huge commitment to ensuring medical confidentiality.”

Enter Regina

Reacting to the hospital’s rebuttal of the medical report, Regina revealed that she “went crazy” when the document first surfaced online.

She said she would have sued the hospital, but commended the management for standing by the truth.

“Thank you for this. Knowing the owner of this hospital is a family friend made me almost go crazy and sue you all. But thanks for standing by the truth despite knowing you’re a big fish in the family, saving your hospital, and just doing the right thing. So thanks, and let me kill this,” Regina wrote on her Instagram Story on Friday.

The alleged medical report surfaced hours after Laila Charani, the fifth wife of Mr Nwoko, alleged that Regina once introduced her to drugs.

She claimed that the crisis between the actress and the lawmaker stemmed from Regina’s alleged substance abuse.

Laila further alleged that Regina was involved in lesbianism.

For the record, the Moroccan-born entrepreneur stated, “You infected everyone with your virus, and this is why I will not trust my daughters around you unsupervised, especially when I found out that you were sleeping with every single girl around you.

“I say this not out of anger, but from a place of truth and concern for the level of lies you are peddling for reasons known to you alone.”

However, in a statement shared on her Instagram Story, the actress hit back at Laila, insisting that homosexuality is not shameful and challenging her to provide evidence to support the allegation.

She wrote, “First off! Openly saying you can’t leave kids around me is the most useless and hurtful thing Ned ordered his wife to speak. I’m such a mother to many children that it’s quite tiring. Also, saying I sleep with every single girl? Truthfully, sleeping with the same gender isn’t a thing that I consider shameful, but how is the other woman so certain? Lol.

“Is she certain because I slept with her, too? I hope she also knows that if not for the polygamy disadvantages, her son and mine can’t be together because of all the atrocities we have caught him doing that I will never mention! But my son loves him, so what can I do? Ned better protect my kids! Their foundation is the ultimate; do not use them to weaken me!”

Backstory

This newspaper reported that the marital crisis between Mr Nwoko and Regina began in October, following her allegation that the lawmaker physically assaulted her.

Regina stated that she was no longer interested in continuing the marriage, while Mr Nwoko countered by accusing her of drug abuse.

The controversy has since escalated, with a series of allegations emerging, including claims of an underage marriage and the alleged detention of Regina’s brother, Samuel “Sammy West” Ojeogwu, among others.

Before the marital dispute, this newspaper noted that although Laila and Regina appeared to publicly maintain a cordial relationship, their bond was reportedly distant.

The two women were occasionally seen together at family gatherings or featured on Regina’s social media pages, particularly between 2020 and 2021.

Their relationship, however, reportedly became strained following Laila’s temporary separation from Mr Nwoko in 2021.

When she returned to the marriage in 2022, the household dynamic shifted again, with observers noting a marked decline in Regina’s public interactions with her co-wife.