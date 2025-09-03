For too long, Nigerian freelancers, remote workers, and entrepreneurs have struggled to access the US financial system. Payments get delayed, fees cut into earnings, and setting up accounts often feels impossible without a US address.

That era is ending.

Boldswitch, Nigeria’s forward thinking fintech, has officially launched US Bank Accounts for Nigerians, a game changing solution built to make global payments simple, fast, and affordable.

One Account, Endless Possibilities

With a Boldswitch U.S. Bank Account, you can:

Receive client payments directly from the U.S. without middlemen.

Pay partners, employees, or service providers in the US instantly.

Unlock access to international platforms for business, freelancing, or online selling.

This isn’t just a bank account, it’s your passport to the world’s largest economy.

Spend Globally with Virtual Dollar Cards

Boldswitch goes beyond banking by offering virtual USD cards that work on all major platforms: Amazon, Netflix, Apple, Google, PayPal, Uber, Airbnb, Spotify, Microsoft, Shein, AliExpress, Meta Ads, TikTok Ads, Temu, and more.

No inflated exchange rates. No restrictions. Just freedom to pay, shop, and subscribe globally on your terms.

Launch Offer: Keep Every Dollar You Earn

To celebrate this milestone, Boldswitch is rolling out a limited time promo:

👉 Zero fees for Nigerian freelancers when receiving payments from US clients.

That means every naira of your hard earned money stays with you.

Why Boldswitch Is the Smarter Choice

Best US – Nigeria exchange rates

Fast, secure global transfers

USD cards that work everywhere online

Easy sign-up, no hidden requirements

Zero-fee launch promo for freelancers

With Boldswitch, Nigerians can finally bank, earn, and spend like global citizens without borders.

Building the Future of Borderless Finance

As global work opportunities expand, Boldswitch is committed to becoming the financial bridge between Nigeria and the US “This launch is only the beginning,” says Glad Akhison, CEO of Boldswitch. “We are building a future where Nigerians can connect to the global economy with confidence and ease.”

👉 Open your US Bank Account today and join the borderless banking revolution.Visit www.boldswitch.ng to get started.