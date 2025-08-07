The Jigawa State Government has presented cheques totaling Two Hundred and Seventy-Seven Million, Forty-Four Thousand Naira (N277, 44,000) as compensation to 14 families affected by the reconstruction of Gumel Central Mosque.

Speaking during the presentation ceremony, the Secretary to the Government of Jigawa State, Bala Ibrahim, urged the affected families to use the compensation wisely to build new houses.

A statement on Wednesday by Ismaila Ibrahim Dutse, Public Relations Officer, Office of the Secretary to the Government of Jigawa State said Mr Ibrahim was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Directorate of Administration and Finance, Office of the the Secretary to the Government, Abdullahi Sa’Idu.

Mr Ibrahim encouraged the families to embrace their relocation in good faith. He emphasised that justice and equity were prioritised in the compensation process for the beneficiaries.

On his part, Muhammad Gako, the Chairman of the Gumel Local Government Council, commended Governor Umar A Namadi for the significant gesture and pledged his Council’s support for the reconstruction of the mosque.

The ceremony which took place at the Palace of the Emir of Gumel, Ahmed Muhammad Sani, was attended by traditional leaders, community members, and top government officials. The highpoint of the event was the distribution of funds aimed at alleviating the challenges faced by the affected families.