Prominent Fuji musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (KWAM 1), has been placed on a no-flight list by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), PREMIUM TIMES can report.

He will be on the list pending the duration of our investigation, a source at the NCAA told this newspaper.

The source said the NCAA will release a statement to that effect later on Thursday.

Being on the list means the musician is effectively blacklisted from boarding planes in Nigeria during the period.

However, in a video posted on Channels Television’s YouTube page on Thursday, the Director of Consumer Protection at the NCAA, Michael Achimugu, told journalists at an event in Abuja that Kwam 1, a known associate of President Bola Tinubu, will be blacklisted for six months.

He said, “Everybody involved in this will be brought to book. As we speak, the passenger (Kwam 1) is going to be blacklisted for the next six months of flying in Nigeria. Aviation rules are made for everybody, for the protection of everybody.

“There’s nothing about the rules, and these rules are global; there’s nothing about the rules that is to antagonise any passenger. So, even for the passenger’s sake, if you watch those videos, does it speak well of the passenger or the pilot? So we will do everything we can to get to the root of it, and according to him, he must drink water regularly because of a medical condition.”

No one above the law

Mr Achimugu stated that Kwam 1 was not above the law, noting that even Mr Tinubu and the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, had no issue subjecting themselves to standard airport security checks.

“The question is, could he not have been offered water on board the aircraft by the cabin crew? The things are simple. Another question we want to ask ourselves as Nigerians is, would this passenger have disobeyed this law, say, at Heathrow Airport in the UK, or anywhere else outside of Nigeria, for that matter?

“Bola Ahmed Tunubu, if you know him very well, is a respecter of the law, and so is the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo. Both of them submit themselves to every security check at every airport worldwide. No other Nigerian is above the law that the president himself obeys, no Nigerian is above the law”, he said.

Backstory

This newspaper earlier reported that the NCAA, the country’s main civil aviation regulator, suspended two ValueJet pilots in response to the incident.

NCAA said the pilots violated established safety protocols at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

Mr Achimugu said the agency suspended the licences of those involved.

The affected pilots were Captain Oluranti Ogoyi and First Officer Ivan Oloba.

The agency stated that preliminary findings indicated the pilot initiated departure procedures from the assigned bay without securing the required pre-departure clearance.

Also, this newspaper earlier reported that the 68-year-old dismissed the allegations as exaggerated and misleading in a statement by his media aide, Kunle Rasheed.

He further claimed that senior officials, including the Head of Airport Security, representatives from FAAN and NCAA, and the Chairman and Managing Director of ValueJet, all apologised to him over the incident.