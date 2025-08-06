The Jigawa State Government has completed all the 26 road projects it inherited from previous administrations connected hundreds of rural communities with road networks.

The governor’s spokesperson, Hamisu Muhammad Gumel, in a statement, said the state government also initiated 48 new road across the state at the length of 976 kilometres.

Mr Gumel said only the Maigatari – Babura road is nearing completion due to additional length.

The spokesperson said Governor Umar Namadi achieved the feat despite the hyperinflation and naira devaluations after the administration was inaugurated in 2023.

Mr Gumel stressed that the state government completed the 26 road projects some of which were either in early stages or not started at all from the previous administration.

Governor Namadi’s government initiated 48 road projects covering 976 kilometres, in which 30 of the projects have reached advanced stage of completion, Mr Gumel disclosed.

Mr Gumel said one of the road projects is Sundimina – Birnin Kudu Road, awarded at the cost of N 11.5 billion was completed in seven months.

The ongoing Sara – Gantsa Road, 47 Kilometres length at N11 billion and 15 feeder roads at varying 70 – 80 per cent completion stages.

Also, township roads at Bulangu and Gandun Sarki as well as Dutse capital road networks at 60 – 70 per cent completion.

Gumel stated that the government is also maintaining failed road sections either poorly constructed or washed out by flooding, the road includes eastern byepass, Madobi Danguli road, Zakirai Gujungu Hadejia road, Basirka Gwaram Bridges.

Others are Balago-Auno Kafinsa Hausa road, Andaza-Aujara Road, Unguwar Mani Koreyal Korau-Gwiwa Road and Tsamiya-Yalwan Damai Road

Mr Gumel said Governor Namadi administration inherited 82 billion liabilities in which the previous administration paid only N32 billion, the present government paid N50 billion.