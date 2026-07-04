Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani has performed the ground breaking of a comprehensive flood and gully erosion control project in Rigasa, where cheques of about N2 billion were distributed to 1, 000 individuals whose houses will be affected.

The project which stretches from Rigasa to Tudun Wada wards in Igabi and Kaduna South local governments respectively, is intended to check the perennial flooding in the area, which has resulted in the loss of lives and property, in the last 40 years.

Speaking at the event, Governor Sani disclosed that the project will cost over N34 billion, adding that the scope is the first of its kind in the entire northern Nigeria.

‘’This government has promised that we will not demolish anyone’s property until we have paid adequate compensation. That is why we paid compensation worth N2 billion today to about 1,000 people whose houses will be affected by the project.

‘’As a government, we have promised that the common man will not be short changed in any manner,’’ Governor Sani vowed.

The governor disclosed that he has so far paid over N5 billion in compensation because his government does not subscribe to the notion of pulling down properties to pave way for projects, with little or no compensation.

‘’Before constructing any road or embarking on any project, we do pay compensation even before starting the project. We don’t want to destroy people’s livelihoods in a bid to bring development to them,’’ he argued.

According to him, development is not merely about building structures but it is also about ‘’protecting communities, restoring dignity and securing the future of our people.’’

‘’For many years, the people of Rigasa and Tudun Wada have borne the painful consequences of flooding and gully erosion. Families have watched homes disappear beneath advancing waters and collapsing landscapes.

‘’Critical infrastructure have been damaged, farmlands destroyed. Livelihoods disrupted and dreams delayed. This intervention is therefore not only timely; it is transformative.

‘’Upon completion, these flood and gully erosion control structures will substantially reduce the risk associated with flooding and land degradation. They will protect homes and public infrastructure, preserve economic assets, restore environmental stability and provide greater security for communities that have long lived under the shadows of recurring disaster,’’ he added.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Environment and Natural Resources, Abubakar Buba, commended the governor for making strategic investments in vulnerable communities across Kaduna State, to make them greener, safer and more resilient.

He noted that the Rigasa /Tudun Wada intervention spans a total of 17.8 km, adding that when completed, it will “improve environmental conditions, and enhance the socio economic well-being of over 500 residents within the corridor, putting the state on the pedestal as one of the leading sub-national governments in Nigeria in the area of environmental sustainability.’’