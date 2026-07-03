Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has approved the appointment of six new permanent secretaries in a move aimed at strengthening the leadership capacity of the state’s Civil/Public Service and sustaining ongoing public sector reforms.

The appointments, announced on Friday by the Head of Service, Mr I O Saka, fill vacancies created by the statutory retirement of former permanent secretaries.

The newly appointed permanent secretaries are Dr Solomon Oluseyi Sokunbi, Mr Abiodun Oladunjoye Akinwunmi, Mr Adedeji Akanbi Sowunmi, Mr Olumide Olusola Ogunbo, Mr Dolamu Isaiah Idowu-Agida and Musinat Abiola Ayodele.

According to the Head of Service, the appointments were made by the governor in line with Section 208(c) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), following due consideration of merit, professionalism and inclusiveness.

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He explained that all six appointees successfully completed the Ogun State Pipeline Leadership Development Programme, a prerequisite for appointment into the state’s top public service leadership positions, including the office of Permanent Secretary.

Before their elevation, Dr Sokunbi served as Director of Hospital Services in the Ministry of Health; Mr Akinwunmi was Director of Chieftaincy Affairs in the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; Mr Sowunmi was Director of Investments in the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investments; Mr Ogunbo served as Project Manager of the Ogun State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWATSAN); Mr Idowu-Agida was Director of Administration and Supplies in the Bureau of Government House and General Services; while Abiola Ayodele served as Director of Urban Development in the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

Mr Saka said the appointments form part of the Abiodun administration’s commitment to strengthening institutional capacity and ensuring a more efficient, responsive and result-oriented Civil/Public Service.

He added that the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries had been charged to exhibit exemplary leadership, integrity, dedication and selflessness in the discharge of their duties in line with the administration’s Building Our Future Together Agenda.

“The appointees are expected to contribute meaningfully to the continued transformation of the Ogun State Civil/Public Service and support the delivery of effective governance for the benefit of the people,” the statement said.

The Head of Service added that Governor Abiodun would swear in the new Permanent Secretaries at a date to be announced.