The Chairman of Igbo-Eze South Local Government Council, Enugu State, Ugo Ferdinand Ukwueze, has received an Award of Administrative Excellence from Africare Economic Development Trust Organisation, Abuja.

Mr Ukwueze, a lawyer and deputy chairman of the Enugu chapter of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, disclosed this in a Facebook post on Friday, 3 July.

Africare organised the award in conjunction with the Civic Rights for Good Governance and Top News International Magazine, Abuja.

Mr Ukwueze said it was a profound honour to receive the award.

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“I accept this recognition with profound gratitude, humility and an even greater sense of responsibility. While this award acknowledges our commitment to transparent governance, institutional reforms and people-centred leadership, I consider it a reflection of the collective efforts and the support of the good people of Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area,” the chairman stated in the Facebook post.

“We are inspired by the transformational leadership and development-driven vision of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Ndubuisi Mbah and we shall continue to align our local aspirations with His Excellency’s broader agenda for a better Enugu State.”

He thanked Africare, Civic Rights for Good Governance and Top News International Magazine for finding his administration’s “modest contributions worthy of this prestigious honour”.

He also thanked the Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, “whose visionary leadership continues to inspire excellence in governance across Enugu State”.

“I dedicate this recognition to the resilient people of Igbo-Eze South, whose confidence, cooperation and support continue to inspire us to serve with greater commitment,” Mr Ukwueze stated.