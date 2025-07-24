Governor Umar Namadi has reaffirmed his deep sense of responsibility and commitment to public service, revealing that he reads his oath of office daily as a personal reminder of the sacred duty he owes to the people of Jigawa State.

The governor made this known during the swearing-in ceremony of the new substantive chairman of Gumel Local Government, following the untimely demise of the former office holder.

Speaking at the event on Wednesday at the Council Chambers of the Government House, Governor Namadi stressed the temporary nature of life and the need for leaders to constantly reflect on their roles with the fear of Allah.

“I want to use this moment to call on myself, the new chairman, and all of us gathered here to reflect on this reality: the late chairman never expected that he would not complete his tenure. This can happen to any one of us, at any time, without notice,” he said.

He called on public servants and those shouldered with leadership responsibilities to act with a sense of divine accountability.

“In whatever we do, we must always remember that there will be a day of reckoning, and there will be death. Those of us entrusted with responsibilities must discharge those responsibilities with the fear of Allah.”

Addressing the new chairman, he said, “Those of us sitting here today have all read the same oath that you have just taken. If you go to my office today, you’ll find that same oath placed on my desk. I have kept it there intentionally. Every time I look at it, I remind myself of the bond between me and the people of Jigawa State.”

“I advise you to do the same—place a copy of that oath in your office. When you arrive in the morning, read it before you sit down at your table. It’s very, very important. That oath is heavy.”

The governor, therefore, warned against allowing personal interests to interfere with public duties, saying that personal interest is the bane of good governance.

“Just now, you said you would not allow your personal interest to influence your official conduct. That is critical, because personal interest is the killer. In most cases, we are driven by personal interest, and we forget that the oath we took is before Allah. We are deceiving no one but ourselves if we break it.”

Speaking with sincerity and depth, the governor acknowledged the weight of leadership, noting that those in positions of power carry a burden of responsibility over their shoulders.

“As I sit here as Governor, if something happens, I must ensure—try as much as possible—that my personal interest does not influence my official actions as the Governor of Jigawa State. Because every citizen of Jigawa, regardless of political party or background, has rights under my leadership,” he emphasised.

Governor Namadi advised the new chairman to lead with humility, consult stakeholders regularly, and utilise public funds for the benefit of the grassroots, where real needs exist.

“Every indigene of Gumel Local Government is your responsibility, regardless of who they are.

“Try and work with everyone you are supposed to work with. You are just coming in. No one is born with administrative qualities. But if you fear Allah, you will become a great administrator.”

Governor Namadi stressed that the funds and resources of the local government are the rightful property of the people and should be utilised in accordance with their needs and priorities.

“Remember, the finances of Gumel Local Government belong to the people of Gumel Local Government. Whatever comes in as revenue is meant to serve the people. You should make sure it is used for their benefit.”