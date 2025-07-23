Jigawa State Government has announced compulsory verification of the genetic composition of individuals intending to get marriage across the state.

The spokesperson to Governor Umar Namadi, Hamisu Gumel, in a statement on Wednesday, said the decision was reached at the of State Executive Council meeting chaired by the governor.

“Following a memorandum presented before the Council by Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, the State Executive Council has approved the proposal for the introduction of compulsory genotype testing for all intending couples prior to marriage across Jigawa State.

“The Council approval forms part of the State Government’s broader commitment to improving public health outcomes and addressing the growing concerns surrounding sickle cell disease (SCD) within the State communities”, the statement said.

It added that the Council has directed the Ministry of Justice, in collaboration with Ministry of Health to initiate legislative actions on compulsory genotype testing for intending couples before marriage and present certified medical reports before obtaining marriage clearance from religious institutions, traditional authorities, and civil marriage registries in the State.

“The Council emphasises that this initiative is not meant to discourage marriage, but rather to empower citizens with the necessary health information to make responsible choices that ensure the well-being of their families. The Council has also formed a committee to ensure adequate sensitization across the state”, the statement added.

The committee has the state Commissioner of Justice as the Chairman. The members include

the Commissioners of Information, Health and Women Affairs respectively.

Other members are the Director-General, Invest Jigawa, Special Adviser on Ulama and the Special Adviser Chieftaincy Affairs as well as the representatives of Ulama, Imams and Sickle Cells Association. The representative of the Office of the Secretary to the State Government will serve as the secretary.