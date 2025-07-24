The Nenadi Usman-led faction of the Labour Party (LP) has distanced itself from recent remarks by its 2023 vice-presidential candidate, Yusuf Baba-Ahmed, who referred to Julius Abure as the party’s substantive national chairman.

During a meeting of the Abure-led faction of the party in Abuja on Monday, Mr Baba-Ahmed referred to Mr Abure as the chairman. He reiterated this in an interview on Channels Television’s “Sunrise Daily“ programme.

Reacting to the development, the Nenadi Usman-led faction, in a statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday by Ken Asogwaxw2, Mrs Usman’s media aide, said the Supreme Court had settled the party’s leadership dispute in a judgement delivered on 4 April.

“While Dr. Baba-Ahmed, like every Nigerian, is entitled to his personal opinions and freedom of association, it is imperative to state that the leadership question within the Labour Party has been conclusively settled by the Supreme Court of Nigeria,” Mr Asogwa said.

Referring to page 47 of the Supreme Court judgement, Mr Asogwa explained that the Court nullified the decisions of both the trial court and the Court of Appeal, which had previously recognised Mr Abure as the party’s national chairman.

He said the Supreme Court struck out the case at the Federal High Court for lack of jurisdiction.

He added that the Court found the appeal meritorious, allowed it in its entirety, and ordered that all parties bear their respective costs.

Mr Asogwa stated that the judgement nullifies any claim by Mr Abure to the LP national chairmanship and affirms Mrs Usman’s leadership.

“Adherence to the finality of Supreme Court judgments is not optional,” the statement stressed, adding that the party expects all members to align with the legal reality.

The faction nonetheless acknowledged Mr Baba-Ahmed’s reconciliation efforts, describing them as commendable but cautioned that such efforts “must be rooted in truth, guided by respect for the rule of law, and anchored on existing legal realities.”

The leadership urged members to remain calm and united as preparations continue for upcoming ward, local government, and state congresses, culminating in a national convention.

In September, 2024, Mrs Usman, a former finance minister and senator, was appointed by the LP national executive council (NEC)/extended stakeholders’ meeting held at Government House, Umuahia, Abia State, the chairperson of the party’s caretaker committee.

A former Senate Minority Leader, Darlington Nwokocha, emerged as the secretary.

However, Mr Abure, the controversial chairman of the LP, dissociated himself and his executives from the meeting, vowing not to recognise the caretaker committee, which the Abia governor, Alex Otti, and the 2023 presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi, identified with.

Read the full statement

*DATTI BABA-AHMED’S PERSONAL CHOICES DO NOT ALTER SUPREME COURT JUDGEMENT ON LABOUR PARTY LEADERSHIP*

The attention of the Labour Party has been drawn to the recent participation of Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, our Vice-Presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, in a meeting reportedly convened by the suspended former National Chairman of the Labour Party, Barr. Julius Abure. At the said gathering, Dr. Baba-Ahmed was alleged to have referred to Barr. Abure as the substantive National Chairman of the party.

Dr. Baba-Ahmed was also featured on Channels Television’s breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily, earlier today, 23 July 2025, where he was once again reported to have addressed Barr. Abure as the party’s chairman.

While Dr. Baba-Ahmed, like every Nigerian, is entitled to his personal opinions and freedom of association, it is imperative to state that the leadership question within the Labour Party has been conclusively settled by the Supreme Court of Nigeria. For the sake of clarity, and to avoid further distortion of facts, the Labour Party wishes to reiterate the unequivocal verdict of the apex court as delivered on 4 April 2025. At page 47 of the judgement, Their Lordships held:

“Consequent upon the foregoing, the decisions of both trial court and the Court below recognizing Barrister Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the 1st Respondent are hereby set aside and suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1271/2024 is hereby struck out for want of jurisdiction.”

Furthermore, the Court ruled:

“In the final analysis, I find this appeal to be meritorious and is hereby allowed. Parties shall bear their respective costs. Appeal Allowed.”

This unambiguous ruling of the Supreme Court – Nigeria’s highest judicial authority – effectively nullifies any claim by Barr. Julius Abure to the office of National Chairman of the Labour Party. It also upholds the leadership of Senator Nenadi Usman, who was the appellant in the said matter and upon whose appeal all reliefs sought were granted.

While the party respects the right of Dr. Baba-Ahmed and other members to hold personal views, it is important to remember that the acceptance of and adherence to the finality of the judgements of the Supreme Court has never been, and will never be, a matter of choice but compulsion. The Labour Party is bound by that finality and expects all members to align accordingly.

We acknowledge Dr. Baba-Ahmed’s stated intention to foster reconciliation within the party. That in itself is commendable. However, such efforts must be rooted in truth, guided by respect for the rule of law, and anchored on the existing legal realities.

As the Labour Party prepares for its ward, local government, and state congresses – culminating in the forthcoming national convention – the Interim National Chairman of the party, Senator Nenadi Usman, continues to call for peace, unity, and internal cohesion. Only a united Labour Party can effectively confront and offer a credible alternative to the APC-led federal government and its failed governance trajectory.

We urge all party faithful to remain calm, steadfast, and resolute as the leadership reaches out to all aggrieved members in the interest of lasting reconciliation and progress.

*Ken Eluma Asogwa*

Senior Special Adviser, Media, to the Interim National Chairman, Labour Party, Senator Nenadi Usman.

23 July, 2025