In a city where ambition fuels every corner, Lagos is fast becoming a destination for 5-star living experiences that rival those in leading global cities. For homeowners and investors alike, luxury living is no longer a distant aspiration, it is a present-day reality. At the forefront of this transformation is the Paramount Twin Towers, a development by Grenadines Homes under Palton Morgan Holdings. This development is designed to offer a rare fusion of opulence, security, and community-focused experience.

Set in Oniru, Victoria Island, one of Lagos most coveted neighborhoods, Paramount Twin Towers is redefining what it means to come home to a sanctuary. As Lagos’ skyline continues to evolve, this project stands out as a symbol of architectural elegance and a lifestyle tailored to those who expect more from their living spaces. The concept behind the development is simple yet powerful: provide 5-Star Living in the Home You Deserve.

The Paramount Twin Towers consists of two beautifully designed towers, offering a range of spacious and light-filled apartments, from studios to expansive maisonettes and penthouses. The design philosophy goes beyond mere aesthetics. Every unit is crafted to provide seamless functionality and comfort. The open-plan lounges, modern kitchens, service areas, and carefully positioned windows that flood each room with natural light and offering unobstructed views of the Atlantic Ocean, located just 200 meters away.

“Paramount Twin Towers is not just a residence; it is a statement of success and refined living. We designed this project to meet the expectations of high-achieving individuals who demand the best in both comfort and experience.” Said Peter Reven, Director Project and construction Management of Palton Morgan Holdings. “This is a property where executives and industry leaders can retreat to tranquillity while remaining connected to the pulse of the city.”

The towers are surrounded by landscaped gardens, walking tracks, and wellness areas, thoughtfully designed for residents to reconnect with nature and escape the vibrant energy of Lagos’ streets. Within this tranquil setting, families and professionals alike can retreat to a serene environment that nurtures well-being while remaining intimately connected to the heart of the city’s dynamic core.

Location remains one of Paramount Twin Towers’ strongest assets. The development is positioned at the center of Victoria Island’s thriving ecosystem, just minutes from major business districts, upscale shopping malls, leisure spots, and top-rated schools. From here, residents can enjoy easy access to Ikoyi’s serene environment, Lekki’s vibrant social scene, and landmark destinations like Nike Art Gallery, Landmark Towers, Twin Waters Leisure Center, and Hard Rock Café.

Grenadines Homes, known for its pioneering role in Nigeria’s luxury real estate market, has ensured that Paramount Twin Towers reflects the company’s commitment to quality, functionality, and innovation. In collaboration with ECAD Architects, the team behind renowned projects such as Kingsway Tower and Heritage Place, Grenadines Homes has created a development that will stand the test of time, in both design and structure.

Beyond stunning architecture and a coveted location, Paramount Twin Towers is about creating a complete 5-star living experience. The towers boasts amenities designed to foster a vibrant community. Residents can socialize in the banquet hall, stay fit in the state-of-the-art gym, or spend evenings in the cinema lounge. For families, the development features children’s play areas and prayer spaces to meet the needs of a diverse community.

Every element of Paramount Twin Towers has been meticulously considered to elevate comfort and security. The towers will be fully gated, with secure lobbies, 24/7 concierge services, advanced CCTV surveillance, and fire safety systems on every floor. Prioritizing accessibility, the towers includes ramps and designated parking spaces for residents with special needs, ensuring that luxury and inclusivity are in sync.

Folake Johnson, Head of Brand and Marketing, notes, “Luxury today is about more than just architecture—it’s about experience and exclusivity. Paramount Twin Towers will set a new benchmark for 5-star living in Lagos, providing top executives and HNIs with a seamless blend of home comfort and world-class hospitality.”

Across the global real estate markets, branded residences have emerged as highly attractive assets for both homeowners and investors. Their association with internationally renowned hospitality brands typically drive higher yields and strong capital appreciation. With Lagos rapidly joining the ranks of world-class cities where branded residences are in high demand, Paramount Twin Towers stands out as a premierinvestment opportunity for those looking to secure a strategic foothold in the real estate market in Nigeria.

Scheduled for delivery between December 2025 and March 2026, the project is progressing steadily and has already attracted attention from homebuyers and investors seeking both lifestyle and long-term value. As the Lagos luxury real estate market becomes increasingly competitive, and inventory in prime locations like Oniru becomes scarce, the urgency to secure a unit at Paramount Twin Towers is intensifying.

Paramount Twin Towers is more than a development, it is an invitation to live the lifestyle you’ve always envisioned. Whether as a personal residence or a high-performing investment, it is designed to deliver 5-star living, every single day.

This is the home you deserve.

