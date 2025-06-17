Two cultural organisations from Kogi State, the Okun Development Association (ODA) and the Ijumu Development Union (IDU) have given kudos to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who they praise “for recognising and rewarding merit and excellence and for upholding the values of diligence and patriotism” by conferring national awards to two citizens of the community.
Speaking through its National Publicity Secretary, Dayo Thomas, the ODU, apex sociocultural group of the Yoruba speaking people of Kogi State, said it rejoices with “Prof. Olatunji Dare, a renowned journalist and academic, and Dapo Olorunyomi, publisher of Premium Times, along with other distinguished Okun sons and daughters who have been conferred with prestigious National awards by President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces”.
Mr Thomas identified Mr Dare’s “significant contributions to public discourse in Nigeria and beyond… His commitment to journalistic integrity and ethics [that] has inspired countless young journalists, shaping the future of the profession, and his role as a seasoned journalist and academic, through which he has demonstrated unwavering dedication to mentoring and teaching” as admirable grounds that had prepared him for the award.
Drawing attention to what he calls Mr Olorunyomi’s work in promoting social justice and investigative reporting, Mr. Thomas said his “dedication to investigative journalism which has “earned him notable awards, including the International Editor of the Year Award by World Press Review, the CPJ International Press Freedom Awards, and the founding of the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ), represents a testament to his significant contributions to the nation.”
Mr Dare was conferred with the national honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) while Olorunyomi was conferred with the honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) and these achievements promise to inspire the younger generation to strive for greatness and contribute positively to the country, Mr Thomas said.
In its own statement, the Ijumu Development Union, speaking through its National President, Ahmed-Ade Fatai, said Mr Olorunyomi’s recognition is “not only a great personal honour to him and his family, but also a moment of pride and inspiration to the entire Ijumu Kingdom and that the IDU can attest that he is a man of proven integrity, professional excellence, and committed service, who will continue to uphold those values that birthed this award and contribute even more meaningfully to national development.”
Mr Ahmed-Ade Fatai remarked that the beauty in recognising and rewarding merit and excellence is that it laid grounds for the continued growth and “upholding of the values of diligence and patriotism through such commendable gestures.”
