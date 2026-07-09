RFLD has launched its Organisational Resilience Programme (ORP), an initiative that will provide 500 registered nonprofit organisations across Africa with the RFLD Management Suite, a comprehensive organisational management system valued at US$5,000, at no cost to participating organisations.

The programme is designed to strengthen the operational resilience of nonprofits by helping them establish the systems and controls increasingly required by donors, development partners, and grant-making institutions. Many organizations delivering impactful work struggle to secure funding because they lack robust financial management, governance, safeguarding, and accountability systems.

Through the Organisational Resilience Programme, RFLD seeks to bridge this gap by equipping nonprofits with an integrated management solution that supports organisational effectiveness, transparency, and long-term sustainability.

According to John GBENAGNON, Development Director | Resource Mobilisation & Partnerships, RFLD, many high-impact organisations face funding challenges not because of the quality of their work, but because they lack the institutional systems required to demonstrate accountability and readiness to donors.

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“Too many strong organisations lose funding not because their work is weak, but because they cannot show donors the systems donors test: clean financial controls, audit trails, and protected safeguarding records,” said John GBENAGNON, Development Director | Resource Mobilization & Partnerships, RFLD.

The RFLD Management Suite brings together ten core operational departments into a single platform, including Finance & Grants, Programmes, Monitoring & Evaluation (M&E), Human Resources, Gender, Communications, Membership, Procurement, Safeguarding & Complaints, and Governance.

The system incorporates donor-grade financial controls such as maker-checker approvals, budget-versus-actual grant tracking, bank reconciliation, period locking, and numbered payment vouchers. It also features encrypted modules for sensitive safeguarding and gender-related records.

Designed specifically for African organisations, the platform is fully bilingual (English and French), operates entirely offline without requiring internet connectivity or server infrastructure, and enables organisations to retain full ownership and control of their data. Participating organisations will also receive guided onboarding throughout August 2026 and twelve months of technical support.

The programme is open to registered nonprofit organisations operating in Africa with annual budgets ranging fromUS$10,000 to US$1,000,000.

Applications close on 31 July 2026, with the first cohort of 500 organizations scheduled for onboarding throughout August 2026.

Organisations interested in applying or learning more about the programme can visit: https://rflgd.org/rfld-organizational-resilience-program/

About RFLD

RFLD (Réseau des Femmes Leaders pour le Développement) is a leading Pan-African organization dedicated to advancing gender justice, protecting civic space, and empowering women and marginalized communities through policy advocacy, data-driven solutions, capacity strengthening, and human rights initiatives across Sub-Saharan Africa.