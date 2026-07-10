The Enugu State Forest Guard has issued a new Order introducing comprehensive standards governing the dress code, operational turnout, accoutrements, corporate identity, discipline, and professional appearance of all officers and operatives of the Corps.

The new policy issued entitled Headquarters Standing Operational Order No. 178/2026 was announced by the the Commander of the Enugu State Forest Guard, Akinbayo Olasoji, in Enugu.

He said the reforms are fully aligned with the vision of the Governor of Enugu State, Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, to build a disciplined, intelligence-driven, technologically enabled, and highly professional security architecture capable of safeguarding lives, property, forests, and other critical assets across the State.

In a statement issued by Geraldine Chiagozie, an Assistant Superintendent of Forest Guard, Mr Olasoji said the Order forms part of the ongoing institutional reforms aimed at strengthening discipline, reinforcing command and control, enhancing operational professionalism, and projecting a distinctive corporate identity for the Corps.

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“As the operational activities of the Forest Guard continue to receive increasing public visibility through field operations, community engagements, television, radio, newspapers, and digital media platforms, it has become imperative to institutionalize uniform standards that reflect the discipline, professionalism, and values expected of a modern government security organisation.

“The Standing Operational Order prescribes approved uniforms and their designated days of wear, operational dress for bush-combing and other field deployments, standards for approved accoutrements, lanyards, rank insignia, footwear, and personal grooming. It also establishes special dress codes for Administrative Officers and the Provost Unit to promote uniformity, professionalism, and easy identification throughout the Corps.

“The Order further prohibits the wearing of unauthorized uniforms, civilian attire (mufti) without authorization while on official duty, unauthorized footwear, and the use or public display of improvised wooden weapons during official assignments.

‘It emphasizes that only Headquarters-approved uniforms, equipment, and accoutrements shall be worn by personnel in the discharge of official duties.

“To ensure strict compliance, Directors, Senatorial Commanders, Zonal Commanders, Heads of Departments, Unit Commanders, and Sector Officers have been directed to conduct regular inspections before office duties, patrols, bush-combing operations, ceremonial activities, media engagements, and other official assignments. The Provost Unit has also been mandated to monitor compliance and enforce the provisions of the Standing Operational Order across all Commands and Units of the Corps,” the statement explained.

Meanwhile, the Commander of the Forest Guard, has also provided more insights into the significance of the initiative.

“Discipline begins with appearance. A professional security organization must be instantly recognised by its smart turnout, uniformity, discipline, and operational readiness. This Standing Operational Order is therefore not merely about uniforms; it is about strengthening our institutional culture, promoting accountability, reinforcing public confidence, and ensuring that every officer and operative represents the Government of Enugu State with dignity, honour, and professionalism,” the statement quoted Mr Olasoji as saying.

The Commander reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the Enugu State Forest Guard to continuous institutional improvement, operational excellence, intelligence-led security operations, respect for the rule of law, and effective collaboration with communities and other security agencies in promoting peace, public safety, and sustainable development throughout Enugu State.

Meanwhile, the Headquarters Standing Operational Order takes immediate effect, and all Commands and Units have been directed to ensure immediate and full compliance with its provisions.