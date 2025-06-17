Premium Times Services Limited is set to hold the maiden edition of its Employability Summit on Thursday, 19 June.

The summit, themed “Converting Nigeria’s Demography into Assets,” will be held at the Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The annual gathering is dedicated to shaping actionable solutions for Nigeria’s employment challenges, particularly among its rapidly growing youth population.

It will assemble top government officials, private sector players, civil society organisations, academia, and experts in the development space to engage in strategic dialogue and foster impactful partnerships.

The event will feature a powerful line-up of speakers and panelists, including Niyi Yusuf, the chairman, Nigerian Economic Summit Group; Ziad Maalouf, managing director, 7Up Bottling Company; Uyi Akpata, immediate past country partner, PwC Nigeria; Michael Ikpoki, chief executive officer, Africa Context Advisory Partners; and Esiri Agbeyi, partner and Africa Family business leader, PwC Nigeria.

Other speakers include Obi Asika, director-general, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC); Oludare Odusanya, general manager, British American Tobacco Nigeria Foundation; Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, founder/chief executive officer, Rise Networks & Interactive Studios Africa; Kelechi Abiri, founder, Reposebay Human Resource Limited; Prof Lere Baale, chief executive officer, Business School Netherlands; and Lara Yeku, divisional director/head, HR Food Commercial Division, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc.

Others are Nneka Eneli, director, Workforce Outsourcing; Samira Bello, chief executive officer, Aadun & Co.; and Oladeinde Olawoyin, the business, energy and economy Editor of PREMIUM TIMES.

Through a dynamic mix of keynote speeches, plenary sessions, panel discussions, and fireside chats, the summit will explore critical areas such as skills development, workforce readiness, vocational training, entrepreneurship, digital Innovation and cross-sector collaboration.

“The employability summit serves as a platform not just for conversation, but for commitment and action- inspiring stakeholders to reimagine the future of work and take bold steps to build a resilient, inclusive and opportunity-rich Nigerian economy,” organisers said.

The Employability Summit 2025 will be hosted by PREMIUM TIMES in partnership with 7Up Nigeria, Business School Netherlands Nigeria, and The SME Scale-Up.

