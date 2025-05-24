Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda personally led a top-level security delegation to Maharba village in Matazu Local Government Area to conduct an on-the-spot assessment following a tragic bandit ambush that claimed lives of five Community Security Watch Corps personnel.

The Governor’s delegation, which included State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs Nasiru Muazu Danmusa, the State Commissioner of Police, Director of State Security Services, Chief of Staff Abdulkadir Mamman Nasir, and some security personnel, was led to the incident scene by the Matazu Local Government Chairman, Shamsudeen Muhammad Sayaya.

The attack claimed the life of Community Watch Commander Mallam Sanusi, who coordinated security operations covering Kusada, Kankia, and parts of Charanchi Local Government Areas, along with four of his men who were traveling in a Hilux vehicle on a reinforcement mission.

According to reports, the security team had responded to intelligence about a large number of bandits approaching villages in Matazu Local Government when they were ambushed at a major stream by approximately twenty bandits on motorcycles who had concealed themselves in mango trees.

The Commander and his team were trapped at the location, with their Hilux vehicle set ablaze during the attack. The vehicle was still smoldering when Governor Radda arrived at the scene for his assessment.

Following the site inspection, the Governor toured hard-to-reach areas to gain firsthand knowledge of community conditions and engaged directly with residents about his administration’s mission and government readiness to address security challenges.

The Governor also reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to work closely with security agencies and community stakeholders to enhance protective measures for both security personnel and civilian populations across Katsina State.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Providing insight into the Governor’s visit, the State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Nasiru Muazu Danmusa explained the comprehensive approach being adopted to combat insecurity.

“The state had in recent time witnessed incessant bandit attacks on one hand and on the other hand recording success in the fight against bandits taking into cognizance the efforts of the military against bandits around Ruwan Godiya access,” Mr Danmusa stated.

The Commissioner emphasized that “the visit of the state governor to the scene where the five men of the community security watch corps were ambushed and killed by the bandits was to see for himself and for the ministry to evaluate and make assessment of what happened.”

The Commissioner stressed that this assessment “was to adopt further strategies to protect the lives and property of members of the communities.”

Mr Danmusa appealed to people in the state to support government with prayers and exercise patience as government is more committed in restoring peace in the state.

On behalf of the Government, and the people of Katsina, Governor Radda expressed condolences to the family of deceased Community Watch personnel, praying that God Almighty will accept their returns and grant the family and the State the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

