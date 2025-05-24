As part of the ongoing kinetic phase of Operation Forest Sanity III (OPFS III), troops of the 17 Brigade Strike Group, Nigerian Army, successfully carried out a deliberate attack on a terrorist enclave in Shawu Forest, Ruwan Godiya Ward, Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

According to a statement by Nasiru Muazu, Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Katsina State, the operation resulted in the neutralization of several terrorists and the decimation of their operational capacity. The Commissioner stated:

“At approximately 08:50 AM on 23 May, the crack troops assaulted the terrorist positions, engaging them in a fierce gun duel. The intensity of the attack forced the terrorists to abandon their camps and flee into the dense bushes and rocky terrain, using their livestock as shield for their escape. Undeterred, the troops pursued the fleeing terrorists, engaging them relentlessly, including those attempting to escape by crossing a river.In the course of the operation, twenty-one terrorists were killed, including those swept away by the river while trying to escape. However, there were no casualties among the military team,” the Katsina official said.

“Also recovered were about forty (40) motorcycles and a yet-to-be-ascertained number of rustled cattle from the bandits.

“Following the extensive mop-up operations, the troop successfully captured a range of hostile equipment, which included one General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG), five AK-47 rifles, a pump-action rifle, twenty-one AK-47 magazines, and seventeen Motorola Communication (MC) radios.

“Other items recovered were a considerable quantity of ammunition and other critical items. This included sixty-four rounds of 7.62mm NATO belted ammunition, four hundred and forty-eight rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, four pump-action cartridges, two RPG-7 chargers, and one RPG-7 bomb. Five CS 48mm hand grenades, a Baofeng handheld radio (HHR), six mobile phones with three extra batteries, a camouflage jungle hat, and three magazine pouches were also secured. Further recoveries included a motorcycle manual pump, an empty wallet, three jungle bags containing various charms, and a sum of Fifteen Thousand, Two Hundred and Sixty Naira (₦15,260).All the recovered items are kept in custody of the military for further necessary action. Operations are still ongoing, and the morale among the troops remains consistently high.

“In light of this significant operational success, the Katsina State Government has extended its profound commendation to the gallant troops of the 17 Brigade Strike Group. Speaking from the State House, His Excellency, Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, lauded the professionalism, bravery, and unwavering commitment displayed by the soldiers. He reiterated his administration’s support for the Nigerian Armed Forces in their ongoing efforts to restore lasting peace and stability to all affected communities. Governor Radda urged the troops to maintain their high morale and continue their relentless pursuit of all criminal elements.”

