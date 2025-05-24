Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has lauded the recent appointment of four distinguished sons of the state by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu into key federal positions. The four are Ibrahim Shehu Shema, Kabir Abdullahi Barkiya, Abdullahi Mohammed, and Sama’ila Audu.
Governor Radda described the appointments as “a proud moment for Katsina State,” stating that the recognition of these capable individuals reflects not only their personal merit but also the pool of leadership talent Katsina continues to offer Nigeria.
He hailed the appointment of Mr Ibrahim Shema, a former two-term Governor of Katsina State as the Chairman of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), as a fitting acknowledgment of his (Shema’s) decades of public service and legal distinction.
“Barrister Shema’s competence, discipline, and integrity have always stood out. I have no doubt he will provide visionary leadership in shaping the capital’s infrastructure and policy direction,” he noted.
|
The Governor also commended the appointment of Kabir Abdullahi Barkiya, an engineer, as the Chairman of the Nigerian Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA). He extolled him as a respected civil engineer and former Senator with technical expertise. He added that Mr Barkiya’s policy experience “make him exceptionally qualified to spearhead sustainable agricultural development across the country.”
On Abdullahi Mohammed, a seasoned administrator from Katsina who was appointed Executive Director (Finance & Administration) at the Nigeria–São Tomé and Príncipe Joint Development Authority (NSTPJDA), Governor Radda acknowledged the critical nature of this role, which involves overseeing the financial and administrative framework for resource development in the Gulf of Guinea. “His presence at the NSTPJDA will help ensure transparency and efficiency in the management of a strategic national asset,” he remarked.
Similarly, Governor Radda praised Mr Sama’ila Audu’s appointment as the Executive Director, Administration of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF). He expressed confidence that Mr Audu’s legal and administrative background would contribute to strengthening the Fund’s service delivery and institutional performance. “With people like Barr Audu in leadership, we can expect a more responsive and accountable NSITF that serves the interest of Nigerian workers,” he added.
Governor Radda concluded by expressing his sincere appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for once again recognising the wealth of experience and professionalism that indigenes of Katsina bring to the national stage.
“On behalf of the Government and the good people of Katsina State, I heartily congratulate these four illustrious sons of our state. Their appointments bring pride to our people and promise of excellence to the offices they now hold. We pray for their success as they take on these important national assignments,” the Governor concluded.
