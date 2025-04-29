The Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zacch Adedeji, has affirmed that an environment failing to prioritise the safety of its staff members cannot achieve success.
Mr Adedeji, who was honoured as a Safety Champion by the National Safety Institute and Agency, stated that the agency’s workforce are its most valuable assets. He emphasised that the achievements FIRS has recorded thus far would not have been possible without their contributions.
According to a statement released by Sikiru Akinola, Technical Assistant (Media), Mr Adedeji, speaking at the 2025 World Day for Safety and Health at Work, explained that “the issue of safety is important and everyone’s duty.”
He revealed that the agency’s serious approach to workplace safety has earned FIRS recognition from the Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity as one of the most safety-compliant government agencies in Nigeria.
|
“Today, we stand together to reaffirm a principle that is at the very core of our service: that the safety, health, and well-being of our people is non-negotiable,” he said.
“This year’s global theme, “The Impacts of Digitalisation and AI on Workers’ Safety and Health,” speaks directly to the times we live in — times of rapid innovation, but also of new risks and responsibilities.”
“Our carefully chosen FIRS sub-theme, “Enhancing Tax Compliance through AI while Safeguarding Employees Well-being,” reflects our deep understanding that technology must serve people, not endanger them.”
“As we modernise our processes, deploy Artificial Intelligence tools, and digitise our operations to drive tax compliance and efficiency, we are equally committed to ensuring that no staff member’s health, safety, mental well-being, or sense of security is compromised. This is why, over the past year, we have taken concrete and deliberate steps to strengthen our safety culture,” Mr Adedeji explained.
To demonstrate that safety is not merely a policy but an everyday practice, Mr Adedeji highlighted his signing of the FIRS Safety Commitment Statement.
“Today’s event is part of our ongoing effort to ensure that every FIRS office, every digital platform we introduce, and every innovation we embrace prioritises the dignity, security, and well-being of our people,” he added.
