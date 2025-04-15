In the early hours of Tuesday morning, Governor Dikko Umaru Radda showed true leadership and compassion by personally joining the emergency response to a fire outbreak at Sabon Titin Kwado in Katsina State.

A statement by Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, spokesperson to the governor said the incident began around 2:30am when the Mr Radda came across a distress post on Facebook reporting a blaze in the community. The post claimed that the Fire Service had been contacted but were yet to respond due to technical issues.

Without delay, Governor Radda left for the Fire Service station to assess the situation himself. Upon confirming the lack of immediate response, he took matters into his own hands. The governor led the emergency team to the scene, arriving swiftly to support firefighters in battling the flames.

At the site of the incident, he worked side by side with the fire crew, coordinating their efforts and offering comfort to affected residents. Mr Mohammed said that the governor’s presence brought a sense of calm and assurance to the community during a tense and dangerous time.

Local residents were said to have been both surprised and moved to see their governor on ground, urging calm and taking direct action.

“This is what leadership looks like. The governor didn’t just send others – he came himself,” one eyewitness said.

The spokesperson said that Governor Radda stayed at the scene until the fire was completely brought under control, adding that his actions helped prevent further damage and likely saved lives.

“This prompt and personal response highlights Governor Radda’s commitment to serving the people of Katsina with compassion and urgency. It also reinforces his belief that leadership is not about position, but presence—especially when citizens are in need’” the statement added.

