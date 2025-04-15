The All Progressive Congress (APC) reopened its national secretariat in Abuja on Monday after a five-day closure to mourn its National Director of Administration, Lateef Adeniji.

When PREMIUM TIMES visited the secretariat located in the Wuse District of the federal capital, some staff members were noticed carrying out their official duties.

Others were also spotted signing the condolence register opened in honour of the departed party’s chieftain. The register was placed with the deceased’s picture on a table by the entrance to the building called “Buhari House.”

The ruling APC had closed the secretariat to mourn the director, who was recently killed by kidnappers.

“The National Secretary has approved the closure of the National Secretariat from all party/work activities with immediate effect till Monday 14th April 2025,” a memo dated 10 April and signed by Ubagba Abel, the deputy director of administration, said.

On Friday, PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Adeniji was kidnapped on 26 January at his home in Kubwa, Bwari Area Council of Abuja.

The 66 years old politician, who hailed from Osun State, was killed shortly after he was abducted.

However, the information about his death did not emerge until 7 April, when his cousin, who was also staying with him and survived the incident, made it public.

Tributes

Some of the tributes sighted in condolence register described Mr Adeniji as a humble man.

“So brief yet your impact has been as though you’ve spent years with me. I bid you farewell my Director. Rest in peace,” a mourner said.

Another one said, “May his soul rest in peace; he was a good man and committed Muslim, he sees everyone as his brother and sister, I so much believe Allah will admit him in paradise”.

Last week, the APC spokesperson, Felix Morka, had described the deceased as a relentless supporter of the party.

“A grassroots politician, the late Adeniji was a tireless mobilizer and campaigner for Alliance for Democracy (AD) and for APC and was an important contributor to our electoral successes in Osun state and national levels.

“Dr. Adeniji will be remembered for his personable qualities, optimistic outlook and pragmatic attitude to work,” he said in the statement.

About Mr Adeniji

Mr Adeniji, a Muslim, was born on 20 September, 1959. He hailed from Ife Central Local Government Area of Osun State.

He worked as assistant registrar at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife. He later served as the chairman of the Ife Central LGA on the platform of the APC before his appointment as the director of administration at the party’s national secretariat.

