Fuji star Saheed Osupa has withdrawn his legal case against controversial singer Habeeb ‘Portable’ Okikiola.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the 31-year-old singer was remanded by an Upper Area Court in Ilorin, Kwara State, after failing to meet his bail conditions set by magistrate Sunday Adeniyi.

His remand followed his arrest by the Kwara State Police Command in response to a petition filed by Osupa.

In the petition, Portable was alleged of criminal defamation, threats to life, incitement, character assassination, conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace, and the use of abusive and insulting language.

Announcing the legal withdrawal in a statement signed by his media aide, Busari Babatunde and posted on his Instagram page Tuesday, the Fuji star outlined conditions the ‘Spider-Man’ crooner must fulfil to avoid the reinstatement of the case.

The statement partly read: “He (Osupa) hopes that Portable will seize this opportunity for reflection, growth, and transformation. As a condition of this withdrawal, Portable is expected to Retract his statement implying Saheed Osupa should be held responsible if anything happens to him

“Confess to the falsehood of the public claim of his lawyer, Chief Bar. Isaac Adebayo is about holding Saheed Osupa’s leg and begging for forgiveness because, contrary to this claim, Osupa did not even set his eyes on Portable. Henceforth, sign an undertaking to desist from cyberbullying, defamation, and character assassination. If these conditions are not met, the case may be reinstated.”

Plea

Furthermore, the singer’s aide confirmed that Osupa’s management team initially filed the legal action in response to a serious infringement of intellectual property rights and an unacceptable pattern of defamation and public misconduct.

Mr Babatunde stated that his boss withdrew the legal action against the Ogun-born singer following appeals from several prominent Nigerians.

“Hence, the intention was not personal but to set a precedent to discourage unruly behaviour and promote responsibility, especially among younger artists. However, following heartfelt pleas from several prominent Nigerians.

“Amongst whom are Alhaji Ahmad Lawal, CEO of Lahmad Concepts, and Saheed Ibile, CEO of Harmony Holdings Ltd, Alh. Fatai Lajero, on behalf of Olufimo Royal Parliament and Alh. Waheed Ogunsesan, National President Olufimo Fans Club and moved by Portable’s plight, following his inability to meet his bail conditions, Osupa gave a personal directive for the immediate withdrawal of the case”, said the singer’s aide.

According to him, the case was withdrawn out of compassion and in the hope that it would mark a turning point in Portable’s life and career.

Mr Babatunde added that Osupa believed that, while accountability is essential, mercy is also a cornerstone of leadership.

Utterances prohibition

Osupa also withdrew the case from the Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo.

In a statement signed by his legal counsel, Jimoh Opalekunde of Equity Fortress Chambers, Osupa stated that he withdrew the case against the ‘Zazzuh Zeh’ crooner because the matter had been resolved amicably.

The statement read, “It is our client’s (nominal complainant) instruction that the stakeholders in the music industry and other notable personalities in the society have intervened in the matter and pleaded to the nominal complainant to withdraw the case against the defendant in the interest of public peace.

“We hereby, on behalf of our client, apply to withdraw the case against the defendant and terminate the same accordingly, as the matter has been resolved amicably.

“Further, sir, we want to pray the court to admonish and warn the defendant to desist from any further publications, utterances and any other acts aimed at disparaging the nominal complainant’s person and businesses.”

Background

This newspaper reported that the dispute between the two singers began after Osupa flagged Portable’s song, ‘Fuji Shakushaku’, for copyright infringement, which led to its removal from Apple Music.

The 31-year-old singer released the song in 2023 and took to social media to call out Osupa.

Unhappy with the situation, Portable criticised the 55-year-old in a series of videos posted on his Instagram page in March, describing him as ‘big for nothing.’

However, after repeated calls for him to apologise, Portable made a U-turn and apologised to the ‘Fuji Fa Disco’ crooner.

He attributed his earlier criticism to the pain of removing his song from streaming platforms.

