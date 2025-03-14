Six stories, one month of transformation
Ramadan is a period that brings families and communities together in Muslim communities worldwide. It is a season that connects loved ones from Suhoor to Iftar, through shared moments and meals that nourish both body and soul.
During this time, food is more than just a source of nourishment – it carries stories, evokes emotions, brings people closer, and creates enlightening moments. In this inspiring series by MAGGI titled Tales of Ramadan, five women embark on a month-long journey of transformation, discovering the perfect recipe for friendship and connection through six captivating stories.
With a stellar cast that includes Rekiate Ibrahim-Attah, Ramadan Booth, Rabiu Rikadawa, and Uzee Usman, MAGGI Tales of Ramadan delivers captivating characters and delicious, unmissable storytelling for six weeks starting this Ramadan.
As the characters navigate the highs and lows, they experience the power of food to heal emotional wounds, strengthen bonds, and preserve family tradition. These values are familiar to everyone, and become even more profound as families and communities gatherduring Ramadan.
Each episode highlights how the true spirit of Ramadan lies not in perfection but in love, meaningful connections, and the treasured memories shared during mealtime. Through unexpected moments of understanding, relationships are transformed, proving that friendship – like the perfect blend of spices – brings warmth and harmony to even the most stressful situations.
Speaking on MAGGI’s commitment to connecting with its consumers during Ramadan, Category Manager for Culinary, Nestlé Nigeria, Rahamatou Palm-Zakari said “Ramadan is a season of sharing, love and reflection; values which MAGGI also firmly represents. We are evolving from our much-loved series MAGGI Diaries to Tales of Ramadan which we are launching today. We remain as dedicated as we have been over the past ten years, to fostering meaningful connections with our consumers. Through our products and recipes, we’ll continue to support individuals and families to make healthier and tastier food choices every day.”
Viewers can catch Tales of Ramadan on:
Cast:
Episode 1
Character Name Actor Name
Halimah Rekiya Ibrahim Attah
Nafisa Ijapari Ben-Hirki
Salma Aisha Usman
Junaid Adam Garba
Yusuff Abdul Zada
Malik Adum Ahide
Episode 2
Character Name Actor Name
Nafisa Ijapari Ben-Hirki
Junaid Adam Garba
Hauwa Mariam Hassan
Mrs Abeeda Ummi Baba Ahmed
Mr Abeeda Rabiu Rikadawa
Episode 3
Character Name Actor Name
Aisha Tolulope-Fowowe Asanu
Mr Bassey Seun Kentebe
Habiba Habiba Zock-Sock
Kamal Gaji Samuel
Episode 4
Character Name Actor Name
Aisha Tolulope Fowowe Asanu
Mrs Usman Aummu Salma
Hadiza Miriam Peters
Episode 5
Character Name Actor Name
Faiza Nana Aisha Abubakar
Khadija Miracle Inyanda
Episode 6
Character Name Actor Name
Zainab Asabe Madaki
Fatima Mbasiti Jesse
Khalid Ramadan Booth
Abdul Uzee Usman
As a brand committed to bringing people together through food, MAGGI believes in the power of great tasting food to nurture, inspire, and transform.
MAGGI is an iconic brand from the stable of Nestlé, the Good Food, Good Life company committed to unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone today and for generations to come.
