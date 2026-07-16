The Enugu State Housing Development Corporation (ESHDC) has unveiled a demand-driven approach to affordable housing delivery, advocating practical solutions that align with the needs, preferences, and economic realities of Nigerians.

Speaking at the 20th anniversary edition of the Africa International Housing Show (AIHS) 2026 in Abuja, the Acting General Manager of ESHDC, Mrs. Adenike Okebu, presented the Corporation’s housing model as a practical strategy for tackling Nigeria’s housing deficit through sustainable, people-centred development.

The six-day conference, held at the Transcorp Hilton, brought together participants from more than 30 countries, including government officials, policymakers, investors, developers, housing finance institutions, and construction experts to explore innovative policies, financing models, and partnerships for expanding access to affordable housing across Africa.

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Addressing participants during a panel session on affordable housing, Mrs. Okebu, who is the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Revenue, identified poor location planning as one of the major reasons many low-income housing schemes across Nigeria fail to achieve their objectives. She observed that several government-built estates are situated far from places of work, schools, healthcare facilities, and other essential services, making them unattractive to the very people they are intended to serve.

“Affordable housing is not just about building houses. It is about providing homes where people actually want to live, with access to jobs, schools, healthcare, and the basic infrastructure that supports everyday life,” she said.

She stressed that affordable housing should not be measured merely by the cost of construction but also by its accessibility, convenience, and livability, noting that housing developments must reflect the aspirations and lifestyle preferences of their intended beneficiaries.

Mrs. Okebu explained that ESHDC is addressing this challenge by adopting a demand-driven model that provides affordable land in desirable locations, enabling individuals and families to build homes at their own pace and according to their financial capacity. According to her, the approach minimizes the risk of developing housing estates that ultimately remain unoccupied because they fail to meet the expectations of prospective homeowners.

The Acting General Manager also showcased “Tomorrow Is Here,” ESHDC’s flagship housing development in Owo, Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, describing it as a model for modern, sustainable, and well-planned communities. She said the estate is being supported with critical infrastructure, including road networks, drainage systems, electricity, water supply, and other essential amenities required for a functional and attractive residential environment.

Speaking on the role of government and private investors, Mrs. Okebu emphasized that government alone cannot bridge Nigeria’s huge housing deficit, calling for stronger collaboration between the public and private sectors.

“Government cannot solve the housing deficit alone. We must build strategic partnerships with the private sector that deliver reasonable returns for investors while making home ownership more accessible and affordable for ordinary Nigerians,” she stated.

Her presentation generated robust discussions among housing experts, developers, and policymakers at the conference, reinforcing ESHDC’s commitment to innovative, inclusive, and sustainable housing solutions.

Now in its 20th edition, the Africa International Housing Show has evolved into the continent’s foremost housing and construction platform, providing a forum for policy dialogue, investment promotion, technology exchange, and collaboration aimed at expanding access to decent and affordable housing across Africa.