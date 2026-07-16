Following the excitement generated by its “Be Seen. Be Hot.” campaign, Infinix has officially announced the nationwide availability of the HOT 70 Pro, its newest smartphone designed for a generation that values creativity, individuality and intelligent innovation.

Developed for young creators, students, trendsetters and digital natives, the HOT 70 Pro combines expressive design, immersive personalization, powerful AI capabilities and dependable performance in a smartphone built to help users stand out and stay connected.

The launch follows the successful unveiling of award-winning music star Qing Madi as the face of the HOT 70 Pro, reinforcing Infinix’s continued commitment to building products and experiences that resonate with Nigeria’s vibrant youth culture.

Express Yourself with the Active Matrix Cube

At the heart of the HOT 70 Pro is the revolutionary Active Matrix Cube, Infinix’s next-generation interactive display that transforms the smartphone into a canvas for personal expression.

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Far beyond a traditional notification light, the Active Matrix Cube enables users to customize interactive lighting effects, create unique pixel-inspired animations and personalize the way their phone communicates with them. From incoming calls and charging notifications to music playback, countdown timers and everyday alerts, the Active Matrix Cube responds intelligently, making every interaction more expressive and engaging.

The experience becomes even more interactive with NFC Touch Transfer, allowing users to instantly share custom pixel art and personalised animations with compatible devices, creating a fun new way to connect with friends.

Combined with Infinix’s bold Dynamic Shine Design, the HOT 70 Pro doesn’t simply perform, it reflects the personality of its owner.

Built to Handle Real Life with IP68 Water Resistance.

The HOT 70 Pro is equipped with IP68 dust and water resistance, giving users the confidence to keep creating through unexpected moments. Whether it’s getting caught in heavy rain, accidental spills during lectures, content creation by the pool or capturing unforgettable moments around water, the device is designed to withstand everyday adventures with ease.

It’s a smartphone built for real life, giving users one less thing to worry about while they focus on creating memories.

AI That Helps Students Learn, Create and Stay Organised

Recognising the evolving needs of today’s students and young professionals, the HOT 70 Pro introduces a suite of intelligent AI features designed to make everyday tasks faster and easier.

Students can instantly capture lecture notes with FlashMemo, organise ideas using Mind Hub, digitise handwritten documents through Scan-to-Document, and quickly locate files using AI Search. Features such as AI Class Timetable, AI Writing Assistance, AI Translation and Folax AI Assistant help users stay organised, improve productivity and simplify daily routines.

Whether preparing assignments, collaborating on projects or balancing school with content creation, the HOT 70 Pro serves as an intelligent companion that works as hard as its users do.

Powering the Next Generation with 5G Connectivity

As digital lifestyles continue to evolve, reliable connectivity has never been more important.

Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 5G processor, the HOT 70 Pro delivers fast, responsive performance backed by seamless 5G connectivity, allowing users to stream high-definition content, join virtual classes, upload videos, play online games and download large files with exceptional speed.

The device also features UltraLink, enabling communication between devices over extended distances even in areas with weak or unavailable mobile networks, providing an extra layer of connectivity when it matters most.

Designed for Entertainment. Built for Performance.

The HOT 70 Pro pairs its intelligent software with flagship-inspired hardware to deliver an exceptional everyday experience.

Users can enjoy an immersive high-refresh-rate display for smoother scrolling and gaming, a powerful battery with fast charging that keeps up with demanding schedules, and an advanced 50MP Sony IMX882 camera enhanced by AI imaging tools that make it easy to capture, edit and share life’s best moments.

Whether creating social content, attending classes, editing videos or enjoying mobile entertainment, the HOT 70 Pro is engineered to perform effortlessly throughout the day.

The HOT Series Evolution Continues

For years, the Infinix HOT Series has empowered millions of young consumers with smartphones that combine style, innovation and value.

With the HOT 70 Pro, Infinix takes that legacy even further, introducing a device that doesn’t just keep up with modern lifestyles but actively encourages users to express themselves, create without limits and embrace every moment with confidence.

Because today, being seen isn’t about standing in the spotlight.

It’s about showing the world exactly who you are.

Availability

The Infinix HOT 70 Pro is now officially available across Nigeria through authorised Infinix retail stores, brand shops and leading online retail platforms.

Consumers can visit their nearest Infinix outlet to experience the device firsthand and discover why the HOT 70 Pro is the smartphone redefining self-expression for a new generation.

For more information, visit here and follow @InfinixNigeria on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and X.