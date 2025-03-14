A former senator, Nicholas Tofowomo, has urged the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, to step aside for an impartial investigation into sexual harassment allegations made against him by the Kogi senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Mr Tofowomo, who represented Ondo South at the ninth National Assembly, told reporters on Friday in Okitipupa that Mr Akpabio “cannot preside over his own case.”

The Senate suspended Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months, effective 6 March, following a standoff with the Senate president over seating arrangements during plenary.

Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, had also accused Mr Akpabio of sexual harassment and petitioned the Senate, which rejected her claims.

Mr Tofowomo, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, who said his view was not based on political affiliation, noted that “the National Assembly should be a place where laws are obeyed and not flouted.”

According to him, the National Assembly makes laws and implements them for Nigerian citizens, and they must be bound by them.

“The allegation of sexual harassment is a serious one. Either true or false, it behoves Akpabio to step aside for impartial investigation and let his deputy preside over legislative matters, pending the decision of the Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions.

“Akpoti-Uduaghan has taken the case to the United Nations, and we should not make ourselves and our country a laughing stock among comity of nations over this matter, but do the right thing as distinguished members.

“Suspending Akpoti-Uduaghan was wrong in its entirety; if the Senate said she violated its standing rules, is there anywhere she had been warned? So, why the sudden suspension?

“Women are supposed to be treated with a lot of courtesy and respect. Yes, there may be a serious allegation, but the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions should investigate the matter in order to exonerate Akpabio,” Mr Tofowomo said.

The former senator maintained that what was distinguished on senators was their ability to obey and respect the laws.

He added that out of the 109 senators, only Adenigba Fadahunsi, representing Osun East District, told Mr Akpabio the bitter truth over the Akpoti-Uduaghan matter.

The PDP chieftain, however, urged President Bola Tinubu to wade into the matter, noting that the matter has been taken to the United Nations and could have a bad image on Nigeria if not treated with the utmost caution.

NAN reports that on Thursday, the Senate passed a vote of confidence in the Senate president over the matter.

