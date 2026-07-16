Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Thursday led an outpouring of tributes in honour of his wife, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun, describing her as a woman whose life has been defined by compassion, integrity, humility, and an unwavering commitment to the service of humanity as she celebrated her 60th birthday.

Speaking at a thanksgiving service marking the First Lady’s diamond jubilee in Lagos, the governor thanked God for preserving her life and granting her the grace to attain the significant milestone.

He paid glowing tribute to his wife, describing her as a dependable life partner whose steadfast support, wise counsel, and devotion to family have remained a source of strength over the years.

Governor Abiodun also praised her passion for humanitarian service, noting that her interventions and advocacy for women, children, and vulnerable groups have transformed lives across Ogun State and beyond.

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According to the governor, Mrs Abiodun’s life exemplifies the virtues of selflessness, compassion, and dedication to the common good, qualities that have endeared her to many within and outside the state.

“As we celebrate this remarkable milestone, I give thanks to Almighty God for His faithfulness and for preserving your life. My prayer is that He will continue to grant you sound health, divine wisdom, abundant grace, and many more fruitful years of impactful service to humanity,” he said.

In an emotional tribute, the celebrant’s father, Professor Oladipo Oduye, expressed profound gratitude to God for the privilege of witnessing his daughter’s 60th birthday.

The former Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan described Mrs Abiodun as a responsible, compassionate, and accomplished woman who has remained true to the values of family, service, and excellence.

He commended her for her unwavering commitment to humanity and prayed that God would continue to uphold and strengthen her for greater accomplishments.

Delivering the sermon, Pastor Ben Akabueze of the Redeemed Christian Church of God described the attainment of 60 years as a milestone made possible only by God’s grace.

Drawing his message from Psalm 90:12, the cleric likened the celebrant to a diamond, explaining that just as the precious stone passes through intense pressure before revealing its brilliance, Mrs Abiodun’s life journey has shaped her into a woman of exceptional character and enduring value.

He said six decades of life symbolise resilience, perseverance, faith, and strength, virtues he noted have been evident in the Ogun First Lady’s commitment to God and her lifelong service to humanity.

Pastor Akabueze urged Christians to live lives of purpose and positive impact, reminding them that every passing day is an opportunity to leave behind a legacy worthy of remembrance.

The thanksgiving service drew family members, friends, political associates, senior government officials, and other well-wishers, who joined the Abiodun family in celebrating the First Lady’s life, accomplishments, and enduring legacy of compassion and service.