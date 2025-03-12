Aisha Achimugu, a Nigerian business woman and founder of the Aisha Achimugu Foundation has unveiled a 30-day Ramadan feeding initiative as part of efforts in extending a helping hand to the needy during the fasting period.

A statement by the Programme Director, Kiema Ogunlana, on Wednesday, noted that through the feeding initiative, the foundation is committed to nourishing over 450 vulnerable individuals daily across Chika, Galadinmawa and Durumi 2 communities in Abuja.

The statement read, “From orphans and vulnerable children to almajiri and persons with disabilities, this initiative is a testament to the Foundation’s unwavering dedication to uplifting lives and fostering communal harmony.

“The programme, which involves the careful sourcing of food items and meal distribution throughout the month, is a heartfelt response to the needs of those who may otherwise struggle to find sustenance.

“At the heart of this mission is Dr (Mrs) Aisha Achimugu, Founder/President, Aisha Achimugu Foundation, whose unparalleled generosity and compassion continue to make a tangible difference in the lives of many. Her vision of eradicating hunger and restoring dignity has transformed this initiative into more than just a feeding program—it is a movement of kindness and hope.

“As the community comes together in gratitude, this act of service reminds us all of the true essence of Ramadan—sharing, caring, and lifting one another up. May this noble effort bring abundant blessings to all who give and receive.”

