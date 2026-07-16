Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has approved the extension of the one-day-off-duty work palliative for eligible public and civil servants in the state. The governor has also approved the payment of a ₦10,000 monthly transport allowance for an additional three months, covering July to September 2026.

The measures are aimed at cushioning the impact of transportation costs on workers and motivating them to continue delivering efficient and excellent service to the people of Ogun State.

It will be recalled that Governor Abiodun had earlier approved the palliative measures for the period of April to June 2026 in response to the increase in the pump price of petrol.

Under the renewed arrangement, the one-day-off-duty concession will not apply to officers on shift duties or personnel providing essential services. These include medical personnel, judicial service workers, teaching and non-teaching staff in primary, secondary and tertiary institutions, security personnel, political office holders, accounting officers, directors, as well as other officers receiving Special Responsibility Allowances because of the nature of their responsibilities, which require their physical presence at work.

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A circular issued by the State Head of Service, Mr Kehinde Iskeel Olanrewaju Saka, mni, urged all eligible workers to make the most of the arrangement while ensuring that service delivery is not compromised.

The state government reaffirmed its commitment to the welfare of workers and pledged to continue implementing policies that enhance productivity while easing the economic burden on the workforce.