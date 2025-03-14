The Pro-Chancellor and Chairperson of the Governing Council of the University of Port Harcourt, Mao Ohuabunwa, has commended Governor Alex Otti of Abia State for his achievements in various sectors in less than two years in office.

He called on other states to emulate Mr Otti, who allocated 20 per cent of the 2024 and 2025 budgets for the development of the education sector.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by the spokesperson to Mr Otti, Ukoha Ukoha, Mr Ohuabunwa, a former senator, stated this when he led members of the council and management of the University of Port Harcourt on a visit to the governor.

“You know, when we speak, people will listen, not only in Abia State, not only in Nigeria, even within the ECOWAS Sub-region.

“We’ve seen the (allocation of 20 per cent annual budget to education) and are asking him to do more.

“I’m not here as a politician, but I’m speaking as a Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the University of Port Harcourt, which is an educational institution, so it’s a way of appreciating him and advising him to do more in the area of education.

“You know that I’m from this state, and I have been part and parcel of the political trajectories of this state from 1999 till now and counting. So when I tell you anything, it will be difficult for anybody to contradict it.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“So, I’m saying that within 21 months, I think Alex Otti has done well, and he is doing well. What we are saying is that we are encouraging him to do more,” Mr Ohuabunwa stated.

He said Mr Otti had distinguished himself in service within the last 21 months as governor and described him as one of the illustrious and prominent alumni of the university whom the institution is proud of.

He said the university would collaborate with Mr Otti’s administration in many ways, including granting Abia students access to the university for their academic pursuits.

He said they came to congratulate the governor on his remarkable achievements in office, adding that Mr Otti’s footprint still stands in the university right from his time in the private sector.

“I’m not just saying this because he is a governor. If you check back during his days in the school and his academic performance, you will know that we are proud of him.

“He distinguished himself in the banking industry and not just distinguishing himself, he identified with the institution, his Alma Mater and we are proud of him.

“So, we want to collaborate with him on a way that he will align with the institution’s quest and zeal to make sure that we are bringing Abia students into the University of Port Harcourt,” Mr Ohuabunwa stated.

ALSO READ: Otti commended as he flags off another major road project in Abia

He invited Governor Otti to the university’s golden jubilee celebration later this year, adding that in a bid to close the infrastructural gap, the university will set up a N10 billion endowment fund during the ceremony.

Otti speaks

While receiving the guests, Governor Otti said that all he has done in the state in the last 21 months is restore the dignity of the people.

He congratulated Mr Ohuabunwa on his appointment as pro-chancellor of his Alma mater and lauded his efforts in strengthening the university.

The governor congratulated his alma mater on maintaining 50 years of academic excellence and promised to support the university in many ways in collaboration with other alumni.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

