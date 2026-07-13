The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Monday arraigned former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, for certificate forgery, abuse of office and money laundering.

The anti-graft agency arraigned the 63-year-old on six charges before Judge Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Counts three, four, five and six centre on certificate forgery, while the first two counts allege misappropriation of public funds by the former minister during his tenure in office.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

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Ms Abdulmalik granted him bail in the sum of N20 million with one surety.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mr Nnaji arrived at the court on Monday morning ahead of the proceedings scheduled to commence at about 9 a.m.

Mr Nnaji entered the courtroom dressed in a white outfit and a red cap.

He raised his right hand to acknowledge supporters and other attendees as he walked in.

Arraignment

Mr Nnaji, standing in the dock, responded, “not guilty,” to each of the six counts read to him one after the other by a court official on Monday.

Prosecution lawyer Osuobeni Akponimisingha then informed the judge that he was ready to proceed with the trial.

“The defendant has pleaded not guilty to all six counts. We have witnesses in court and are ready to proceed with trial,” he said.

However, defence lawyer James Onoja, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), told the court that the defence was “not ready to proceed” because it had a pending bail application.

After confirming that the application had been served on the prosecution, the judge asked if there was any opposition.

Mr Akponimisingha replied that the prosecution did “not intend to file” a response and would leave the application to the court’s discretion.

Mr Onoja then moved the bail application, filed on 9 July, and urged the court to grant it.

In her ruling, Judge Abdulmalik held that, given the lack of opposition to the application and considering the constitutional presumption of innocence, Mr Nnaji should be granted bail.

The judge granted him bail in the sum of N20 million with one surety.

She ordered that the surety must be a resident of a verifiable address within the court’s jurisdiction.

The surety must also be a federal civil servant not below Grade Level 15 and provide evidence of salary payment for at least three months.

The court further directed the surety to deposit ho original letter of appointment, evidence of promotion to the current grade level and a letter of introduction from the head of department.

The surety is also required to execute a bail bond, depose to an affidavit of means and deposit a recent passport photograph with the court.

Judge Abdulmalik ordered Mr Nnaji to submit his passport to the court’s registry and directed the court registrar to verify all documents submitted by the surety.

The judge adjourned the case until 21 September for trial.

Charges

The prosecution filed six charges against Mr Nnaji, accusing him of money laundering, abuse of office and certificate forgery.

In the first count, the ICPC alleged that Mr Nnaji received N29.58 million through his Fidelity Bank account as salary and allowances while serving as Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, when he “reasonably ought to have known” that the money formed part of the proceeds of corruption and fraud.

The commission said the alleged act contravened the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

The second count accused him of using his office as minister to “confer corrupt advantage” on himself, contrary to the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act.

In the third count, the commission alleged that Mr Nnaji knowingly presented a false National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate, numbered A231309, to the federal government in support of his ministerial appointment, “with intent to mislead” the government.

The fourth count alleged that he also presented a purported University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) degree certificate in Microbiology/Biochemistry, numbered 004501, to the government in August 2023, knowing it to be false.

In the fifth count, the ICPC alleged that Mr Nnaji knowingly produced the purported NYSC certificate around May 1986 and used it as a genuine document, contrary to the Penal Code’s provisions.

The sixth count alleged that Mr Nnaji knowingly produced a purported UNN degree certificate in Microbiology/Biochemistry, bearing certificate number 004501, around July 1985 and used it as a genuine document, contrary to the Penal Code.

Backstory

PREMIUM TIMES reported on Sunday that the ICPC concluded its investigation into the allegations against Mr Nnaji and filed criminal charges against him before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The charges followed months of investigation into allegations that the former minister forged academic credentials and made false declarations.

The case stems from a petition challenging the authenticity of certificates Mr Nnaji allegedly submitted during his nomination and screening for ministerial appointment.

In June, the ICPC obtained a 14-day remand order to detain Mr Nnaji after informing the court that he repeatedly failed to honour invitations for questioning despite several notices.

He also appealed the court order authorising his arrest, arguing that the decision should be set aside.

The anti-corruption agency subsequently filed criminal charges against him after concluding its investigation.

A painstaking PREMIUM TIMES investigation published in October last year exposed Mr Nnaji’s forgery of the certificates he used to secure his ministerial appointment in 2023.

The former minister has denied wrongdoing.