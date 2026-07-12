PREMIUM TIMES’ investigative journalist Chinagorom Ugwu has been shortlisted for the 2026 Active Citizens Award.

The organisers, CivicHive and BudgIT, nominated Mr Ugwu for the award under the Solution Journalism Award category.

They announced this in a letter to Mr Ugwu on Saturday, informing him that he had emerged as one of four finalists after what they described as “a rigorous review process based on public nominations.”

Mr Ugwu did not apply for the awards, but got nominated for it by one of his colleagues.

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“I feel honoured to be shortlisted for the award. I consider it as a challenge to me to do more impactful reporting,” he stated.

This newspaper understands that the colleague had nominated Mr Ugwu for the award by submitting the journalist’s investigative story which exposed the certificate forgery scandal of the then Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji.

The investigation, published in October last year, showed that Mr Nnaji forged a degree certificate from the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate which he submitted to President Bola Tinubu and the Nigerian Senate to be appointed minister in 2023.

Both UNN and NYSC authorities, in response to Freedom of Information letters from PREMIUM TIMES, separately confirmed that the certificates in possession of the then-minister did not emanate from them.

Apart from the institutions separately disowning the forged certificates, this newspaper already conducted forensic analysis on the certificates and found discrepancies in them.

PREMIUM TIMES subsequently published follow-up reports, including Mr Nnaji’s confession that UNN did not issue him the degree certificate he presented, as well as additional documentary evidence contradicting claims that he graduated from the institution.

Mr Nnaji resigned from his position as minister three days after the investigation was published.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) subsequently invited the former minister for interrogation over the forgery allegations.

However, Mr Nnaji ignored several invitations extended to him by the ICPC.

The ICPC has since filed six forgery charges against him.

The former minister is expected to be arraigned before Justice Abdulmalik Joyce of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday.

Why the journalist was shortlisted

The organisers stated that the Solution Journalism Award recognises journalists whose works strengthen communities, advance civic participation and drive positive social change.

“Your nomination is a testament to your outstanding commitment to strengthening communities, advancing civic participation, and driving positive change,” they told Mr Ugwu in the letter.

“After a rigorous review process, your work stood out among numerous inspiring nominations, and we are delighted to celebrate your impact alongside other exceptional changemakers,” the organisers added.

According to CivicHive and BudgIT, Mr Ugwu and other nominees have been invited to the Active Citizens Awards ceremony scheduled for 24 July at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, where the winners will be officially announced.

About the awards

CivicHive is the innovation and incubation hub of BudgIT, a civic technology organisation that promotes transparency, accountability and citizen participation through the use of public data and technology.

Hosted annually by BudgIT and CivicHive, the Active Citizens Awards celebrate journalists, civil society organisations, public institutions and other changemakers whose work advances accountability, civic engagement and democratic governance in Nigeria.

The awards feature more than 10 categories, including Solution Journalism, Institutional Transparency, the Oby Ezekwesili Award for Women Advocacy, Art for Activism, Disability Rights Advocacy or Empowerment, and Community Service.

According to the organisers, nominees emerge through a public nomination process before undergoing a multi-stage assessment and shortlisting by an independent panel of judges ahead of the annual awards ceremony.

About Mr Ugwu

Mr Ugwu is an award-winning investigative journalist for Premium Times, the country’s leading online newspaper dedicated to investigative journalism.

He has extensively investigated deadly violence particularly in the South-east, documenting its negative impacts on businesses, healthcare services, and agriculture among others.

Chinagorom has an interest in telling stories focused on corruption, health, climate change, environment and law/human rights. He holds a Bachelor’s of Arts Degree in Mass Communication from UNN in Enugu State.

Chinagorom has authored some consequential investigative stories in Nigeria, especially stories exposing corruption and human rights abuses.

When Chinagorom is not working, he likes surfing the social media and watching live football matches.