The Enugu State Police Command has launched a chase for a commercial bus driver and his conductor following an incident involving the assault and attempted murder of police officers, as well as the theft of a service rifle.

The state police spokesperson, Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Sunday in Enugu. The suspects, who were operating a Mitsubishi L300 commercial bus, are wanted for a string of serious offences, including conspiracy, dangerous driving, assault, attempted murder, and the snatching of a police rifle.

According to Mr Ndukwe, a Superintendent of Police, the incident occurred at approximately 1:20 p.m. on 9 July at the All Saints Roundabout on Abakaliki Road, Enugu.

“Acting on information received from the command’s control room that the driver and conductor had assaulted a traffic police officer on duty, operatives of the Distress Response Squad (DRS) intercepted and flagged down the vehicle,” Mr Ndukwe explained.

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He noted that, rather than complying with the arrest, the driver deceptively slowed the vehicle before accelerating to escape. During this manoeuvre, the vehicle struck an officer, with the officer’s AK-47 rifle becoming entangled in the bus and subsequently dragged away.

During the ensuing pursuit, the suspects discarded the rifle at the IMT Bus Stop along the same road before fleeing the scene. The police confirmed that the weapon, along with its ammunition, was recovered intact.

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mamman Giwa, has ordered a comprehensive investigation and has intensified efforts to apprehend and prosecute the suspects. He urged the fleeing pair to present themselves voluntarily to the police for investigation, warning that all lawful measures are being deployed to secure their arrest.

Furthermore, Mr Giwa called on the public to disregard “misleading narratives” circulating about the incident and cautioned against obstructing or assaulting officers while they perform their official duties. He emphasised that such actions are serious criminal offences that will be dealt with decisively under the law.