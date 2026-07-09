Security groups in Nigeria’s South-west have welcomed the National Assembly’s passage of a bill seeking to establish state police, describing it as a significant step towards tackling rising insecurity through locally driven policing.

The groups, however, noted that the effectiveness of the proposed policing structure would depend on the quality of collaboration between government authorities and community-based security organisations.

Their position was outlined in a statement issued following a joint meeting of the Southwest Security Stakeholders Group (SSSG) and the Oodua Unity Group (OUG), held on Wednesday at the residence of the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams. The statement was jointly signed by SSSG Publicity Secretary, Ireti Adewole, and OUG Secretary, Kola Aare.

The groups reiterated that the bill would empower states to take direct control of security challenges and facilitate faster, localised responses. The legislation seeks to establish a state policing structure that operates concurrently with the existing federal police system.

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Call for collaboration

While awaiting the implementation of state police, the groups urged federal and state authorities to strengthen collaboration with private and community-based security organisations to combat crime more effectively.

They specifically called on the Federal Government and South-west governors to formally engage the SSSG and OUG, arguing that grassroots security structures possess the local intelligence necessary to improve data gathering and rapid response to criminal activities.

According to the statement, the SSSG comprises major Yoruba security and socio-cultural organisations, including the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Agbekoya Society, Vigilante Group of Nigeria, Agbekoya Peace Movement, Isokan Ile Oodua, Professional Hunters Association, Oodua Warriors, COMSAIC, Agbekoya Solidarity Movement, Egbe Obinrin Oodua Agbaye, and Omo Oduduwa United, with structures across local government areas in the South-west.

The groups emphasised that the combined efforts of government authorities and community-based security organisations would be crucial to developing sustainable strategies to address the root causes of violence and criminality.

Role of Aare Ona Kakanfo

The groups also sought to clarify the constitutional role of the Aare Ona Kakanfo in security matters. They stated that Mr Adams can only intervene in security operations within a state at the request of the governor, who is recognised as the state’s Chief Security Officer.

“Any unauthorised involvement by the Aare Ona Kakanfo could contravene Nigerian laws and state security architecture, and may complicate efforts to restore order,” the statement noted.

Appeal to the media

The groups also urged journalists, commentators, and members of the public to avoid spreading misinformation regarding security incidents. They stated that exaggerated or inaccurate reports can create panic, distort public perception, and undermine ongoing security operations.

They reaffirmed their commitment to working with government agencies and traditional institutions to promote peace and stability across the South-west.

“This meeting recognises that sustainable peace requires coordinated efforts, respect for legal frameworks, and truthful communication,” the statement added.