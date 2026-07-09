The publication, covering a timeline of twenty-three years , had been in the public domain for months. It was neither a new UNICEF report nor an assessment of the reforms now underway in Nigeria. The estimates relate principally to a period before the current reform programme had begun to take effect. UNICEF has since clarified that no new maternal mortality report or estimates were released at the Bauchi event and reaffirmed that its engagement with the Federal Government and the Bauchi State Government was directed at strengthening maternal and newborn health services through practical collaboration.

Few issues deserve greater public attention than maternal mortality. It is also one of the easiest areas of public health policy to misunderstand. Statistics that are entirely accurate can create an entirely misleading impression when detached from the context in which they were produced. That is precisely why the recent reports on Nigeria’s maternal mortality ratio deserve closer attention than the headlines they generated.

Several media reports suggested that UNICEF had issued a fresh assessment showing that Nigeria’s maternal mortality crisis was worsening. The clear implication was that the organisation had published new findings reflecting the country’s current trajectory.

The figures cited in those reports were drawn from “Trends in Maternal Mortality: 2000–2023,” published in April 2025 by the United Nations Maternal Mortality Estimation Inter-Agency Group, a collaboration involving WHO, UNICEF, UNFPA, the World Bank and the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs. The publication, covering a timeline of twenty-three years , had been in the public domain for months. It was neither a new UNICEF report nor an assessment of the reforms now underway in Nigeria. The estimates relate principally to a period before the current reform programme had begun to take effect. UNICEF has since clarified that no new maternal mortality report or estimates were released at the Bauchi event and reaffirmed that its engagement with the Federal Government and the Bauchi State Government was directed at strengthening maternal and newborn health services through practical collaboration.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The media reports were from the launch of the Federal Government’s ₦10 billion Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care intervention in Bauchi, where the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, joined the Bauchi State Government, UNICEF, and other development partners to advance Nigeria’s maternal and newborn health agenda. The announcements included ambulances, emergency obstetric and newborn equipment, essential medicines and commodities, maternity kits support for primary healthcare facilities and stronger emergency referral systems. It was expected to improve access to healthcare for about 45 million Nigerians every quarter, while accelerating efforts to reduce preventable maternal and newborn deaths. The mortality estimates provided the context for those interventions. Most of the discussion focused on what would be required to reduce those figures over time through stronger primary healthcare, improved emergency obstetric and newborn care, better referral systems and sustained collaboration between government and its partners. That remained the focus of the engagement, as UNICEF subsequently clarified.

The challenge itself is well understood. The more useful discussion is whether the reforms now underway address the conditions from which it arises.

Maternal mortality is an obvious place to begin because it represents the gravest consequence of a health system that is failing women during pregnancy and childbirth. Yet, it is also one of the last indicators to respond to reform.

Deaths during pregnancy and childbirth rarely result from a single failure. More often, they reflect the point at which several failures converge. Antenatal care may have been delayed. A primary healthcare facility may have lacked the staff or equipment to recognise complications early enough. Referral may have come too late. Blood may not have been available. Emergency obstetric care may have been beyond reach. The cost of treatment may have delayed decisions that should never have depended on money in the first place.

A functioning primary healthcare facility means more women begin antenatal care early enough for risks to be identified before they become emergencies. Better-trained frontline health workers improve the likelihood that complications are recognised in time. Direct financing to primary healthcare facilities helps ensure that essential medicines, equipment and basic services are available where women actually seek care rather than where budgets are administered.

When such a death eventually appears in a national dataset, the circumstances that produced it have usually been developing for months, often for much longer. Mortality statistics record the outcome. They tell us much less about where the chain of failure began.

For that reason, maternal mortality is a difficult measure of current performance. It remains indispensable as an indicator of the burden that a country carries, but it is a far less reliable guide to reforms that are still taking shape. The health system reflected in today’s mortality figures was not built in a year. It is unlikely to be transformed in one.

Countries that have made sustained progress in reducing maternal mortality have generally followed the same path. They strengthened primary healthcare, invested in frontline health workers, expanded emergency obstetric and newborn care, improved referral systems, reduced the financial barriers that kept women away from treatment, ensured the availability of medicines, blood and essential equipment and, above all, treated every maternal death not simply as a statistic to be recorded but as a lesson from which the health system could learn.

That broader context helps explain the direction of the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative. Many of its programmes are often discussed separately. In practice, they reinforce one another because each addresses a different point at which the health system can fail a pregnant woman.

A functioning primary healthcare facility means more women begin antenatal care early enough for risks to be identified before they become emergencies. Better-trained frontline health workers improve the likelihood that complications are recognised in time. Direct financing to primary healthcare facilities helps ensure that essential medicines, equipment and basic services are available where women actually seek care rather than where budgets are administered.

The same thinking underpins the Maternal Mortality Reduction Innovation Initiative (MAMII). It reflects the recognition that, when complications arise during pregnancy or childbirth, outcomes are often determined within hours. At that point, distance, delays in referral, the absence of skilled personnel, shortages of blood, the lack of essential medicines or the inability to pay can each prove decisive. That is why the intervention launched in Bauchi extended well beyond financing. It combined emergency obstetric and newborn equipment, ambulances, essential medicines and commodities, maternity kits, stronger referral systems and support for primary healthcare facilities to strengthen the continuum of care during obstetric emergencies.

Take two countries with the same maternal mortality ratio today. One is strengthening primary healthcare, expanding emergency obstetric and newborn care, investing in its workforce, improving referral systems and reducing the financial barriers that keep women away from treatment. The other is doing none of those things. Their mortality figures may remain similar for a period. Few would suggest that they are moving in the same direction.

Maternal mortality statistics remind us of the women a country has lost. They should also prompt another question: whether enough is being done to ensure that fewer women are lost in the future. That question cannot be answered by statistics alone. It requires attention to the institutions, investments and reforms that shape those statistics long before they appear in any report.

The earliest signs of progress seldom appear first in mortality statistics. They appear elsewhere. More women attend antenatal clinics. More births are supervised by skilled health workers. Referral systems become more reliable. Medicines and blood become more consistently available. Primary healthcare facilities become better equipped. Financial protection expands. None of those developments, taken in isolation, proves that maternal mortality has fallen. Taken together, they offer a clearer indication of whether the conditions for sustained improvement are beginning to emerge.

Historical MMR estimates and reforms now underway should not be set against one another. They answer different questions. One describes the scale of the challenge. The other reflects the direction of the response.

The recent clarification from UNICEF is consistent with that distinction. Acknowledging Nigeria’s maternal mortality burden is entirely compatible with supporting the reforms intended to reduce it.

The more revealing question is whether the country is strengthening the institutions that have consistently preceded sustained reductions in maternal mortality elsewhere. That is ultimately the measure by which today’s reforms should be judged.

The ongoing Demographic and Health Survey will, in time, provide newer nationally representative evidence against which recent progress can be assessed. Until then, public discussion should distinguish between estimates that describe the burden Nigeria carries and the reforms now underway to reduce it. Treating one as though it were the other does little to improve public understanding.

Maternal mortality statistics remind us of the women a country has lost. They should also prompt another question: whether enough is being done to ensure that fewer women are lost in the future. That question cannot be answered by statistics alone. It requires attention to the institutions, investments and reforms that shape those statistics long before they appear in any report.

‘Lade Bandele, a public affairs analyst, writes from Abuja.