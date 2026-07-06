The Edo State Government has reunited Peter Guobadia, a 53-year-old deportee from the United States, with his family after rescuing him in Benin City while experiencing severe mental distress.

The intervention followed his referral for urgent medical and psychiatric care, underscoring the state government’s commitment to protecting vulnerable persons and facilitating their rehabilitation, recovery and reintegration into society.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Eugenia Abdallah, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Benin, highlighting the government’s efforts to support vulnerable residents.

Mrs Abdallah said the intervention followed Mr Guobadia’s rescue and referral for medical and psychiatric care at the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Uselu, where he is receiving treatment after previous rehabilitation abroad.

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She said the case reflects the ministry’s commitment to strengthening response mechanisms for vulnerable persons found in public spaces and ensuring they receive timely care, rehabilitation and social support.

The commissioner added that the ministry was collaborating with mental health institutions, civil society organisations and development partners to improve rehabilitation and reintegration services, as well as access to care for vulnerable persons.

According to her, efforts are being intensified to strengthen outreach programmes and coordination mechanisms across the state, ensuring quicker intervention and support for vulnerable individuals requiring urgent assistance.

A Senior Social Welfare Officer in the ministry, Esther Eruanga, said the case came to official attention through media reports, prompting immediate rescue operations along Airport Road in Benin City.

She said preliminary assessments revealed signs of severe mental distress, making urgent clinical evaluation necessary and leading to his referral for specialised psychiatric treatment at a recognised facility.

Mrs Eruanga added that sustained tracing efforts by the ministry and relevant stakeholders resulted in the identification of Mr Guobadia’s relatives and his eventual reunion with them.

She said post-rehabilitation monitoring measures were being maintained to support his recovery, facilitate successful reintegration, and ensure continued access to essential welfare and support services.

Another Social Welfare Officer, Ewere Samuel, said the case underscored the importance of coordinated intervention for vulnerable persons, many of whom were abandoned without adequate family support.

He called for stronger public enlightenment campaigns and improved post-care support systems to reduce stigma, encourage acceptance and improve reintegration outcomes for vulnerable persons across communities.

Charles Imarhiagbe, Mr Guobadia’s uncle, who visited the hospital after learning of the case through media reports, expressed gratitude to the commissioner and ministry for their prompt intervention.

He also commended the rehabilitation team for providing timely care, ensuring the professional handling of the case, and facilitating the successful reunion with family members.

Mr Guobadia was rescued after being found wandering along Airport Road in Benin City in a visibly distressed condition and was subsequently taken into protective custody for treatment.