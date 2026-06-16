The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has identified porous borders as a major factor fueling terrorism, arms trafficking, smuggling, human trafficking and irregular migration in Nigeria.

Mr Ribadu stated this on Tuesday in Abuja at the opening of the 15th National Security Seminar organised by the Alumni Association of the National Defence College (AANDEC), in collaboration with ONSA and NDC.

He was represented by the Director of Policy and Strategy at ONSA, Yazid Gbemudu, at the seminar with the theme: “Strengthening Nigeria’s Border Security Architecture for National Stability”.

The NSA said Nigeria’s territorial integrity and national stability remained closely linked to the effectiveness of its border security architecture.

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According to him, while Nigeria’s extensive land and maritime borders provide opportunities for trade, regional integration and socio-economic development, they also expose the country to a range of transnational security threats.

“These borders facilitate trade, regional integration and socio-economic development, but they also expose the country to threats such as terrorism, arms trafficking, smuggling, human trafficking, irregular migration and other forms of transnational organised crime.

“These challenges underscore the urgent need for a comprehensive and coordinated approach to border management.

“Weak border governance creates vulnerabilities that can be exploited by criminal and terrorist networks, thereby undermining national security and development efforts,” he said.

Mr Ribadu said the National Border Management Strategy remained a major pillar of Nigeria’s contemporary border security framework, promoting an integrated border management approach.

He said the strategy was designed to enhance intelligence collaboration, strengthen border infrastructure, improve surveillance capabilities and modernise border management processes.

According to him, the deployment of Border Management Information Systems and other technological solutions at key entry and exit points has improved data collection, traveler screening and migration monitoring.

The NSA called for the full implementation of an integrated border management system to improve coordination among security, intelligence and law enforcement agencies.

He said effective intelligence sharing, joint operations and harmonised border procedures were essential for addressing contemporary security threats.

Mr Ribadu also advocated increased investment in technology-driven border security solutions, including biometric identification systems, advanced surveillance technologies and data-driven security frameworks.

He stressed the need for stronger regional and bilateral cooperation, noting that many of the security challenges confronting Nigeria’s borders were transnational in nature and required coordinated responses among neighbouring countries.

According to him, strengthening border communities through sustainable development, improved infrastructure and economic opportunities is equally important in reducing vulnerability to criminal exploitation and promoting stability.

The seminar brought together senior military officers, security experts, policymakers, diplomats, academics and other stakeholders to discuss strategies for strengthening Nigeria’s border security architecture and enhancing national stability.

(NAN)